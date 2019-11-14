72°F
2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2019 - 12:31 pm
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 10 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
New England 6-3 3-6
Buffalo 5-3-1 2-7
Miami 5-4 3-6
New York Jets 3-6 5-4
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 6-3 3-6
Baltimore 4-5 6-3
Cincinnati 3-6 3-6
Cleveland 2-6-1 4-5
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Jacksonville 5-4 4-5
Houston 5-4 4-5
Indianapolis 4-4-1 5-4
Tennessee 4-5-1 5-5
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Oakland 6-3 6-3
Denver 5-4 3-6
Kansas City 5-5 7-3
Los Angeles Chargers 3-5-2 3-7
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 5-4 6-3
Philadelphia 4-5 5-4
Washington 3-6 3-6
New York Giants 3-7 6-4
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 7-3 5-5
Minnesota 6-4 5-5
Detroit 4-5 6-3
Chicago 3-6 3-6
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
New Orleans 6-3 4-5
Carolina 5-4 6-3
Atlanta 3-6 3-6
Tampa Bay 2-7 7-2
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Arizona 7-3 6-4
Los Angeles Rams 6-3 3-6
San Francisco 5-4 4-5
Seattle 5-5 6-4
