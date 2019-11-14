2019 NFL records against the spread, over-under
The Cardinals only have three wins on the field, but have covered five of their last six games to tie Green Bay for the league’s best record against the spread at 7-3.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 10 of the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|New England
|6-3
|3-6
|Buffalo
|5-3-1
|2-7
|Miami
|5-4
|3-6
|New York Jets
|3-6
|5-4
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|6-3
|3-6
|Baltimore
|4-5
|6-3
|Cincinnati
|3-6
|3-6
|Cleveland
|2-6-1
|4-5
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Jacksonville
|5-4
|4-5
|Houston
|5-4
|4-5
|Indianapolis
|4-4-1
|5-4
|Tennessee
|4-5-1
|5-5
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Oakland
|6-3
|6-3
|Denver
|5-4
|3-6
|Kansas City
|5-5
|7-3
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3-5-2
|3-7
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|5-4
|6-3
|Philadelphia
|4-5
|5-4
|Washington
|3-6
|3-6
|New York Giants
|3-7
|6-4
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|7-3
|5-5
|Minnesota
|6-4
|5-5
|Detroit
|4-5
|6-3
|Chicago
|3-6
|3-6
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|New Orleans
|6-3
|4-5
|Carolina
|5-4
|6-3
|Atlanta
|3-6
|3-6
|Tampa Bay
|2-7
|7-2
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Arizona
|7-3
|6-4
|Los Angeles Rams
|6-3
|3-6
|San Francisco
|5-4
|4-5
|Seattle
|5-5
|6-4