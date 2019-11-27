53°F
Betting

2019 records against the spread, over-under

November 27, 2019 - 9:11 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 12 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 7-3-1 3-8
New England 7-4 3-8
Miami 5-6 5-6
New York Jets 5-6 6-5
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 7-4 3-8
Baltimore 6-5 7-4
Cleveland 4-6-1 5-6
Cincinnati 4-7 3-8
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 6-4-1 6-5
Tennessee 5-5-1 6-5
Jacksonville 5-6 6-5
Houston 5-6 4-7
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Denver 6-5 4-7
Kansas City 6-5 7-4
Oakland 6-5 6-5
Los Angeles Chargers 3-6-2 3-8
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 7-4 7-4
Washington 4-7 4-7
Philadelphia 4-7 5-6
New York Giants 4-7 6-5
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 7-4 5-6
Minnesota 6-5 6-5
Detroit 4-7 7-4
Chicago 3-8 3-8
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
New Orleans 7-4 6-5
Carolina 6-5 7-4
Atlanta 4-7 4-7
Tampa Bay 3-8 9-2
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Arizona 7-3-1 7-4
Los Angeles Rams 7-4 4-7
San Francisco 6-4-1 5-6
Seattle 6-5 6-5
