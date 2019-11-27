2019 records against the spread, over-under
The Buccaneers have gone 3-8 against the spread, but their last nine games have gone over the total.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 12 of the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Buffalo
|7-3-1
|3-8
|New England
|7-4
|3-8
|Miami
|5-6
|5-6
|New York Jets
|5-6
|6-5
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|7-4
|3-8
|Baltimore
|6-5
|7-4
|Cleveland
|4-6-1
|5-6
|Cincinnati
|4-7
|3-8
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|6-4-1
|6-5
|Tennessee
|5-5-1
|6-5
|Jacksonville
|5-6
|6-5
|Houston
|5-6
|4-7
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Denver
|6-5
|4-7
|Kansas City
|6-5
|7-4
|Oakland
|6-5
|6-5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3-6-2
|3-8
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|7-4
|7-4
|Washington
|4-7
|4-7
|Philadelphia
|4-7
|5-6
|New York Giants
|4-7
|6-5
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|7-4
|5-6
|Minnesota
|6-5
|6-5
|Detroit
|4-7
|7-4
|Chicago
|3-8
|3-8
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|New Orleans
|7-4
|6-5
|Carolina
|6-5
|7-4
|Atlanta
|4-7
|4-7
|Tampa Bay
|3-8
|9-2
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Arizona
|7-3-1
|7-4
|Los Angeles Rams
|7-4
|4-7
|San Francisco
|6-4-1
|5-6
|Seattle
|6-5
|6-5