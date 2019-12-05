2019 records against the spread, over-under
The Bills have covered three consecutive games and have a record of 8-3-1 against the spread, best in the NFL.
Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 13 of the NFL season.
|AFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Buffalo
|8-3-1
|3-9
|New England
|7-5
|4-8
|Miami
|6-6
|6-6
|New York Jets
|5-7
|6-6
|— —
|AFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Pittsburgh
|8-4
|3-9
|Baltimore
|6-6
|7-5
|Cincinnati
|5-7
|3-9
|Cleveland
|4-7-1
|5-7
|— —
|AFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Indianapolis
|6-5-1
|7-5
|Tennessee
|6-5-1
|7-5
|Houston
|6-6
|5-7
|Jacksonville
|5-7
|6-6
|— —
|AFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Denver
|7-5
|5-7
|Kansas City
|7-5
|7-5
|Oakland
|6-6
|6-6
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3-7-2
|4-8
|— —
|NFC EAST
|ATS
|O/U
|Dallas
|7-5
|7-5
|Washington
|5-7
|5-7
|Philadelphia
|4-8
|6-6
|New York Giants
|4-8
|7-5
|— —
|NFC NORTH
|ATS
|O/U
|Green Bay
|8-4
|6-6
|Minnesota
|6-6
|7-5
|Detroit
|5-7
|8-4
|Chicago
|3-9
|4-8
|— —
|NFC SOUTH
|ATS
|O/U
|New Orleans
|8-4
|6-6
|Carolina
|6-6
|8-4
|Atlanta
|4-8
|4-8
|Tampa Bay
|4-8
|9-3
|— —
|NFC WEST
|ATS
|O/U
|Los Angeles Rams
|8-4
|4-8
|San Francisco
|7-4-1
|5-7
|Arizona
|7-4-1
|7-5
|Seattle
|7-5
|7-5