Betting

2019 records against the spread, over-under

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2019 - 11:55 am
 

Records against the spread and the number of times the game went over, under and pushed through Week 13 of the NFL season.

AFC EAST ATS O/U
Buffalo 8-3-1 3-9
New England 7-5 4-8
Miami 6-6 6-6
New York Jets 5-7 6-6
— —
AFC NORTH ATS O/U
Pittsburgh 8-4 3-9
Baltimore 6-6 7-5
Cincinnati 5-7 3-9
Cleveland 4-7-1 5-7
— —
AFC SOUTH ATS O/U
Indianapolis 6-5-1 7-5
Tennessee 6-5-1 7-5
Houston 6-6 5-7
Jacksonville 5-7 6-6
— —
AFC WEST ATS O/U
Denver 7-5 5-7
Kansas City 7-5 7-5
Oakland 6-6 6-6
Los Angeles Chargers 3-7-2 4-8
— —
NFC EAST ATS O/U
Dallas 7-5 7-5
Washington 5-7 5-7
Philadelphia 4-8 6-6
New York Giants 4-8 7-5
— —
NFC NORTH ATS O/U
Green Bay 8-4 6-6
Minnesota 6-6 7-5
Detroit 5-7 8-4
Chicago 3-9 4-8
— —
NFC SOUTH ATS O/U
New Orleans 8-4 6-6
Carolina 6-6 8-4
Atlanta 4-8 4-8
Tampa Bay 4-8 9-3
— —
NFC WEST ATS O/U
Los Angeles Rams 8-4 4-8
San Francisco 7-4-1 5-7
Arizona 7-4-1 7-5
Seattle 7-5 7-5
