2026 Super Bowl odds: Eagles supplant Chiefs as favorites

Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson holds a newspaper after an Eagles win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles on the podium after a win over the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, right, lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy next to quarterback Jalen Hurts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Will the Eagles fly high again in next year’s Super Bowl?

They have supplanted the Chiefs as the favorites to win Super Bowl 60 after crushing Kansas City 40-22 in Sunday’s NFL title game in New Orleans.

Philadelphia is now the 6-1 favorite at the Westgate SuperBook to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

“The Eagles won in such a dominant fashion, they deserve to be the favorites for next year,” SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons said. “The defense is full of a lot of young guys and they’re going to have a lot of returning guys next year, so there’s no reason they can’t be a dominant force again.”

The Chiefs, who have appeared in five of the past six Super Bowls, are now tied with the Ravens and Bills at 7-1 odds to win it all next season.

“They’re seemingly there every year. (Kansas City quarterback Patrick) Mahomes has been in the AFC championship game every year he starts,” Salmons said. “The Chiefs always get money in the future book.”

Back to the futures

Salmons said the day after the Super Bowl is always one of the biggest days of the year for future handle, or amount of money wagered.

“You just look at the ticker. Eagles 200 bucks. Eagles three dimes ($3,000). Buffalo three dimes. It’s just bet after bet. People making their bets when they’re leaving town,” Salmons said. “We’ve got a ticket on every team already.”

Buffalo leads the ticket count by a wide margin, followed by Kansas City, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

“The Bills have seemingly been in the same spot every year and the one team they cannot beat is Kansas City,” Salmons said. “Their weakness is their defense. It’s not a championship defense.

“As long as you have (Buffalo QB) Josh Allen, you can win. But it’s hard to win playoff games in shootouts.”

The Ravens were the highest power-rated team in the AFC at the end of the regular season, Salmons said.

“If they had gone and played Kansas City in the AFC championship game, they would’ve been a favorite on the road,” he said. “The Ravens have seemingly been knocking on the door like Buffalo. It’s another team that just can’t get through. But they certainly have the talent to.”

The Lions are the 10-1 fifth favorite, followed by the 49ers (14-1), Commanders (16-1), Bengals (18-1) and Packers (20-1).

“The Lions are losing both their coordinators. That’s hard to replace on both sides of the ball,” Salmons said. “Philadelphia had to do that two years ago. They started hot, then it was a complete disaster.”

San Francisco will attempt to become the third team in seven years to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

“The 49ers are a lot like the Eagles (in the 2023 season), where everything that can go wrong went wrong for them,” Salmons said. “I just don’t know if they have the depth and the young guys that Philadelphia has to make a run the way Philly did this year.”

Washington will try to build on this season’s surprising run to the NFC title game behind electric rookie QB Jayden Daniels.

“The Commanders are a lot like last year’s Texans. This time last year, the Texans were the hot team,” Salmons said. “They looked like a team on the rise. But sometimes those young teams, when they have a big year, they take a big step backwards.”

The Packers have been drawing decent money.

“Green Bay plays to a high power rating,” Salmons said. “A lot of people have high hopes on Green Bay. It’s a tough division, but they’re more than capable of having a big year.”

Back in Silver and Black

The SuperBook is already looking at a huge liability on the Raiders, who are 100-1 long shots to win the Super Bowl.

“(Fans) bet the Raiders every year,” Salmons said. “Every year, we’ll have a six-figure to close to seven-figure liability on them to win the Super Bowl. It’s happened every year that they’ve been in Las Vegas.”

Salmons expects the Raiders, coming off a 4-13 season, to significantly improve this year under new coach Pete Carroll.

“That can only help and I think they have a schedule more forgiving this year,” Salmons said. “I think they have a chance to get to seven or eight wins, maybe nine in a perfect year.

“I expect the Raiders to look like a much better team on the field, more of a professional team.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.