3 favorites for bettors to back for UFC 262

Handicapper Lou Finocchiaro breaks down four plays for Saturday’s card in Houston, including the main event between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

Edson Barboza jumps on the scale for the UFC 262 Official Weigh-in on May 14, 2021, at Marriott Marquis Houston in Houston, TX. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Michael Chandler has made a big splash in the UFC, earning a title shot in just his second bout in the organization.

But handicapper Lou Finocchiaro said Chandler might be in over his head when he takes on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 262 on Saturday in Houston.

Oliveira is four years younger at 31, three inches taller and is the more versatile fighter, Finocchiaro said.

“His striking game has gone from adequate to polished,” Finocchiaro said. “With the physical advantages of Oliveira and his more well-rounded overall fight game and higher level of competition, this is Oliveira’s fight.”

Chandler has a string of impressive first-round finishes that has led some bettors to look at Chandler and under 2½ rounds for the bout, but Finocchiaro said he is going the other way with Oliveira -135 and over 2½ rounds at +160.

Finocchiaro (@GambLou) offers two more plays for Saturday:

Burgos -140

Also on the main card, Edson Barboza is stepping down 10 pounds in weight to take on Shane Burgos at featherweight, and that’s a mistake, Finocchiaro said.

“A weight cut for a 35-year-old is pretty tough,” he said.

Indeed, Barboza didn’t make the 145-pound limit on his first attempt. Burgos can be wild, but he is five years younger and closer to his peak, Finocchiaro said.

“I just favor him in this fight with Barboza a step or two past his prime,” Finocchiaro said.

Grundy -125

On the undercard, the line has moved too much for Finocchiaro not to back Mike Grundy against Lando Vannata in a featherweight fight.

Grundy opened as high as -195, Finocchiaro said, but he has been bet down to -125 at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

Vannata is “probably on the outskirts of being a UFC talent” and is dropping in weight from 155 to 145 pounds Finocchiaro said.

Grundy is a wrestling-based pressure fighter, while Vannata is more of a striker.

“He’s going to have some trouble maintaining the distance and striking space with a guy as unrelenting as Grundy,” Finocchiaro said.

Finocchiaro said Grundy -125 is his best bet of the card.

