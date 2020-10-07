$3M football futures parlay placed at DraftKings

The bet on one NFL team and two college teams to win their divisions would pay more than $5.5 million, according to multiple reports.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Charles Harris (92) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor has placed a $3 million futures parlay on three football teams to win their respective divisions, according to multiple reports. The bet would win more than $5.5 million.

The three legs are the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC North (-360), Alabama to win the SEC West (-670) and Georgia to win the SEC East (-110).

DraftKings Sportsbook is not licensed in Nevada.

The Packers are 4-0 and lead the division by one game over the Chicago Bears (3-1). Alabama is 2-0, while everyone else in the division is 1-1. Georgia is tied at 2-0 with Florida and Tennessee.

