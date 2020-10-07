82°F
$3M football futures parlay placed at DraftKings

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2020 - 6:27 pm
 
Updated October 6, 2020 - 6:33 pm

A DraftKings Sportsbook bettor has placed a $3 million futures parlay on three football teams to win their respective divisions, according to multiple reports. The bet would win more than $5.5 million.

The three legs are the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC North (-360), Alabama to win the SEC West (-670) and Georgia to win the SEC East (-110).

DraftKings Sportsbook is not licensed in Nevada.

The Packers are 4-0 and lead the division by one game over the Chicago Bears (3-1). Alabama is 2-0, while everyone else in the division is 1-1. Georgia is tied at 2-0 with Florida and Tennessee.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

