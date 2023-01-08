44 predictions for Georgia-TCU college title game

A survey of opinions from media, oddsmakers and professional bettors and handicappers on Monday’s CFP national championship game between Georgia and TCU.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) warms up before the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia is a 13-point favorite over Texas Christian in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game, and the total is 63½. A survey of opinions from media, oddsmakers and professional bettors and handicappers:

Clay Baker, RaiderNation Radio 920: TCU, 44-40

The Horned Frogs will not be intimidated by Georgia, and Max Duggan will create big plays going up-tempo, exploiting the Dawgs’ tendencies.

Jeffrey Benson, Circa Sports operations manager: Georgia, 35-14

Georgia has a better offense, better defense and has that championship experience from last year. I’ll happily lay the points with the Dawgs.

Chip Chirimbes, @chipchirimbes: Georgia, 30-13

With TCU’s Kendre Miller ailing and the Bulldog D allowing just 12.8 points per game, Georgia can bear down on Max Duggan.

Steve Cofield, ESPN Las Vegas: Georgia, 45-37

The Bulldogs win another national title, but TCU does enough to make Georgia’s leaky defense nervous.

Dionne D’Amico, www.sportsmemo.com: Georgia, 34-31

Can’t deny Georgia is the best in the nation. But TCU, against all odds, has proven it can compete at this level.

Joseph D’Amico, www.sportsmemo.com: Georgia, 35-30

The overvalued Bulldogs have covered just one of their last four outings, as their “D” has allowed 71 points their last two. Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs keep this one closer than the point spread.

Todd Dewey, Review-Journal: Georgia, 42-24

After two sensational semifinal games, the championship will be more of a coronation than a competition.

Brian Edwards, MajorWager.com: Georgia, 41-31

With Georgia’s last two combined scores getting to 80 and 83 points, I like the double-digit underdog and the over.

Chuck Esposito, Red Rock sportsbook director: Georgia, 40-16

The Bulldogs’ defense and their size advantage in the trenches will make the difference here. The Frogs will be swimming upstream and eventually get worn down!

Patrick Everson, VegasInsider: Georgia, 35-28

Contrary to my pick, my hope is actually that TCU gets off to a quick early start — say a 7-0 or even 10-0 first-quarter lead — then I can jump in on Georgia in-game at a shorter spread or money line. I’m not laying 12½ or 13, but I’m also not confident that this incredible TCU train keeps rolling in the CFP final.

Heidi Fang, Review-Journal: Georgia, 48-30

TCU could be down their standout rusher, Kendre Miller. And Georgia plays fast, is more experienced and has a solid defense, ready to stop TCU in its tracks up front.

Lou Finocchiaro, @gamblou: Georgia, 41-22

Georgia enters off a lackluster outing focused on a second title in a row. They’ll execute their best 60 minutes of the season. Beware the popular public underdog in TCU.

Doug Fitz, Systemplays.com: Georgia, 31-24

TCU’s excellent offense is capable of scoring enough to keep it close and stay within the big number.

Mark Franco, FrancoSports.com: Georgia, 37-31

I see TCU giving another great effort, but in the end, Georgia just has too much talent. The Bulldogs win a close game for back-to-back titles while TCU gets the cover.

Bernie Fratto, FoxSportsRadio: Georgia, 37-31

TCU’s team speed really bothered Michigan, but Georgia is a different animal. Still, the Horned Frogs are 11-3 against the spread this season, and they’re still disrespected. Not in my eyes. Sonny and his charges keep it close.

Jeff Goldberg, Review-Journal: Georgia, 37-20

TCU will put up an early fight, but ultimately the Bulldogs’ defense will be too much to overcome.

Sam Gordon, Review-Journal: Georgia, 35-13

Georgia stakes its claim as the best program in college football with another dominant defensive showing.

Ben Gotz, Review-Journal: Georgia, 35-21

The Bulldogs defense gets the job done, making Georgia the first back-to-back champions since 2011-12 Alabama.

Ed Graney, Review-Journal: Georgia, 38-28

After which, weird Kirby Smart will say his team didn’t play well and must be better for spring practice.

Adam Hill, Review-Journal: Georgia, 48-13

As long as the officials decide to count every touchdown the Horned Frogs allow this time instead of just randomly not allowing them, the Bulldogs should roll.

John Hornberg, Review-Journal: Georgia, 38-31

The gulf between these two teams may not be as wide as the line at the sportsbook would suggest, but the Bulldogs’ defense should be able to come up with a few key stops to swing the game.

Andy Iskoe, thelogicalapproach.com: Georgia, 31-24

The Bulldogs are not nearly as good — especially on defense — as last season’s championship team, while TCU has played consistently well all season whether with the lead or coming from behind.

Doug Kezirian, ESPN: Georgia, 37-17

Georgia has the physicality and speed to overwhelm TCU and will end the Cinderella story.

Jay Kornegay, Westgate SuperBook VP: Georgia, 48-28

Georgia won’t make the same mental mistakes as Michigan.

Dana Lane, PickDawgz.com: Georgia, 41-20

Georgia gets ahead by three scores in the first half, forcing the Frogs to be one-dimensional for most of the second half.

Vinny Magliulo, Gaughan Gaming sportsbook director: Georgia, 38-31

Both teams have demonstrated they’re never out of a game because they can make big plays in critical situations. Look for plenty of points as these two have potent offenses and defenses that can score, too.

Pamela Maldonado, Yahoo Sportsbook: Georgia, 40-37

Georgia wins, TCU covers with Max Duggan carving up the defense, keeping it thrilling and competitive as a mobile quarterback who can sling it.

Bruce Marshall, GoldSheet.com: Georgia, 38-33

The game is still being priced as if this is last year. The Dawgs are down a notch or two. Georgia is still good enough to win, but not easily.

TC Martin, TCMartinShow.com: Georgia, 30-24

The Horned Frogs are still not getting respect. They’ve scored over 40 points in seven games this season and will be ready to roll once again.

Jason McCormick, Station Casinos VP of race and sports: Georgia, 48-24

Georgia RBs Kenny McIntosh and Daijun Edwards both post over 100 yards on the ground as the Dawgs run through the TCU defense to claim back-to-back national titles.

Mitch Moss, VSiN host: Georgia, 48-27

Georgia’s overall edge in talent prevails as the Horned Frogs won’t have many answers for the Bulldogs’ offense.

John Murray, Westgate SuperBook director: Georgia, 45-21

It’s been an unbelievable run for Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs, but I expect their Cinderella run to end.

Tony Nevill, Treasure Island sportsbook director: Georgia, 42-17

Georgia will dog-pound the Killer Horned Frogs with its defense.

Micah Roberts, Sportsline.com: TCU, 44-36

TCU has been fighting in do-or-die close games weekly since Oct 8. A wild gauntlet of no quitting. TCU to win. Over total as well.

Ed Salmons, Westgate SuperBook VP of risk: Georgia, 31-17

TCU got two defensive touchdowns and a fumble at the inch line and held on for dear life. They move way up in class here.

David Schoen, Review-Journal: Georgia, 45-24

Stetson Bennett is the greatest 25-year-old quarterback since Chris Weinke, and the Bulldogs’ defense will slow down TCU.

Ted Sevransky, Wagertalk: Georgia, 37-17

I’ll give the Horned Frogs all the credit in the world for getting here, but Georgia is the class in this matchup, and by the second half, I expect it to show.

Jeff Sherman, Westgate SuperBook VP of risk: Georgia, 42-17

Tough to see TCU hanging with Georgia on both sides of the ball.

Alex B. Smith, axsmithsports.com: Georgia, 42-31

Max Duggan and company will keep it close, but that Bulldogs’ defense will step up late when it matters most. The national championship trophy stays in Athens another year.

Paul Stone, @PaulStoneSports: Georgia, 42-27

It’s been a truly magical ride for TCU, but the clock strikes midnight on the Frogs in Inglewood, as Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs win their second straight national title.

Ken Thomson, SportsXradio: TCU, 37-34

TCU finishes the dream season. I like Max Duggan and Emari Demercado to lead the Horned Frogs to a win over them Dawgs!

Dave Tuley, VSiN.com: Georgia, 27-24

TCU has stepped up for every challenge. The Horned Frogs might not pull the upset but should take it to the final gun and cover.

Matt Youmans, VSiN host: Georgia, 38-27

Max Duggan and the Frogs will put up a fight, but they lack the firepower to fully expose a Georgia defense that allowed 850 passing yards in the past two games.

Cris Zeniuk, @lasvegascris: Georgia, 38-20

TCU was fortunate to advance against Michigan and won’t be as fortunate against the more experienced team. Georgia will run over the Horned Frogs.

Straight-up: Georgia 41, TCU 3

Against the spread: Georgia 23, TCU 21

Total: Over 24, Under 20

