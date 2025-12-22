49ers-Colts betting: Sharp money moves line on ‘Monday Night Football’

The San Francisco 49ers are 5½-point road favorites over 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts on “Monday Night Football,” and the total is 46.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Colts are on a four-game losing streak, but covered in last week’s 18-16 loss to the Seahawks in 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers’ first NFL game since he retired in 2021.

Sharp bettors are backing Indianapolis to cover again as home underdogs to the 49ers on “Monday Night Football.”

San Francisco opened as a 6½-point favorite before sharp money on the Colts caused the line to dip to 5½.

“I have a feeling the public will be on the Niners, but the professionals definitely took 6½ and 6,” Boomer’s Sportsbook director of trading Nick Bogdanovich said.

At STN Sports, 75 percent of the spread bets are on the 49ers.

“There was some sharp play on the Colts, but the public is definitely backing the Niners,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We’re clearly going to be Colts fans.”

San Francisco (10-4, 8-5-1 ATS), which has won and covered four straight and five of six, is still in contention to win the NFC West and the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed.

The Colts (8-6, 7-5-2 ATS) still have a slim chance to make the postseason after starting 8-2 before losing starting quarterback Daniel Jones to a torn ACL.

The total is 46. The Niners are on a 4-2 over run and have an 8-5-1 over-under record overall. Indianapolis is on a 3-1 under run and has a 7-7 over-under mark.

Best bets

Pro sports bettor Cris Zeniuk made the Colts his best bet this week.

“Old man Rivers starting for the Colts again. The market is still overcompensating for Jones being out,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “San Francisco has fewer sacks (16) this season than Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (22), so Rivers faces less pressure than last week.

“Jonathan Taylor should be able to run on this weak Niners run defense … and it doesn’t grade out anywhere near this number by my metrics. Colts +3 would be a bet. Take the (+5½).”

Pro handicapper Scott Kellen (@SixthSenseNFL) made the over his best bet.

“Indy has plenty of talent on this offense to move the ball. And the 49ers’ offense has been rolling as of late,” he said. “We have two above average offenses and two below average defenses in a favorable indoor setting.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.