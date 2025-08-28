5 weekend best bets: Expert picks on Ohio State-Texas, Clemson-LSU

Texas is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll for the first time in program history, but the Longhorns are underdogs at defending national champion Ohio State.

College football best bets: Could this SEC team get back to CFP?

Texas quarterback Arch Manning warms up before the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, left, runs against Ohio State during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs against Ohio State during the first half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Texas is ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in program history. But the Longhorns are underdogs in Saturday’s season-opening showdown at defending national champion Ohio State.

The third-ranked Buckeyes opened as 3-point favorites, but sharp money on Texas has caused the consensus line to drop to 1½.

“There’s a lot of wiseguy action on the Longhorns,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said. “Right now, it’s all Texas, but I do think people will come back on Ohio State.”

The marquee matchup of college football Week 1 is a rematch of last season’s national semifinal game won by Ohio State, 28-14.

Texas-based handicapper Paul Stone likes the Longhorns to take some of the sting out of last season’s defeat to the Buckeyes.

“Texas is just more experienced at more positions,” said Stone (@PaulStoneSports). “Both quarterbacks are first-time starters, but (Longhorn quarterback) Arch Manning started two games last year and (Buckeye quarterback) Julian Sayin has five career completions in mop-up duty. I think the Longhorns go into Columbus and get the victory.”

Here are four more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS):

CLEMSON (-3½) over Lsu

South Point studio host Alex White, runner-up in last season’s Review-Journal College Challenge with a 44-25-1 record against the spread (63.8 percent), made Clemson her best bet over LSU in a battle of top-10 teams.

”Clemson went 0-3 versus the SEC last year, and I believe this is a statement game, that (coach) Dabo Swinney’s team is back in the national championship conversation,” said White (@alexwhitee). “Swinney’s team boasts the highest amount of returning production in the country, they upgraded at defensive coordinator and embraced the transfer portal this time around.”

Quarterbacks Cade Klubnik of Clemson and Garrett Nussmeier of LSU are two of the Heisman Trophy favorites, along with Manning.

“Neither defense was great last year, but Clemson’s rated out better in almost every metric,” White said. “They lost just one starter from each level, and new defensive coordinator Tom Allen helped get Penn State’s defense to a top-three unit in the country.”

UTAH STATE (-6) over Utep

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall, who won the RJ Challenge over White by a half point with a 44-24-2 ATS mark (64.7 percent), is high on Utah State under new coach Bronco Mendenhall.

“This line has floated upward in recent weeks, but it still might not be high enough,” he said. “Bronco Mendenhall takes over the (Aggies) this fall with a reputation for quick fixes, as he did a year ago at New Mexico, and what he inherits has some upside, especially an offense that ranked sixth nationally last season and a veteran quarterback in Bryson Barnes, a former Utah transfer who piloted a few big wins for the Utes two years ago.

“Very little progress was made by UTEP last year during coach Scotty Walden’s first season.”

PURDUE (-17½) over Ball State

WizardSportsPicks.com handicapper Dana Lane, who took third in the RJ Challenge last season (41-26-3, 61.2 percent), is backing Purdue in its first game under former UNLV coach Barry Odom.

“It’s been awhile since the Boilermakers were such heavy favorites against a non-FCS team,” said Lane (@DanaLaneSports). “They’re facing a Ball State team that heavily favors the running game. Without much of a downfield threat, Purdue can leverage the strength of their secondary to play closer to the line of scrimmage.

“I anticipate the Cardinals’ offense will be frustrated by the end of the game, and you can bet Barry Odom will want to make an impressive debut in West Lafayette. I don’t expect them to ease up late in the game.”

Charlotte-Appalachian State under 49½, Friday

Professional sports bettor Chuck Edel likes this Group of Five matchup to go under the total.

“Charlotte plays slow and has an improved defense,” he said. “New Appalachian State coach (Dowell Loggains) likes the run-first approach.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.