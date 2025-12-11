5 weekend best bets: Experts pick NFL games, bowl game

Professional sports bettor Cris Zeniuk and CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall made the same best bet on the Broncos-Packers showdown Sunday in Denver.

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass under pressure from Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) and linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) is chased down by Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. Broncos won 24-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. Broncos won 24-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) pursues Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) lauches himself towards Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) with defensive tackle Thomas Booker (99) pursuing him also during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

John Elway led the Broncos to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in a 31-24 upset of the Packers in the 1998 Super Bowl.

Denver, which has the AFC’s No. 1 playoff seed, is a 2½-point home underdog to Green Bay on Sunday. Professional sports bettor Cris Zeniuk and CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall made the Broncos their best bet over the Packers again in a possible Super Bowl preview.

“Denver is one of two teams on 10-game winning streaks that are home underdogs this week,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris), referencing the Patriots as 1-point underdogs to the Bills. “Green Bay travels to elevation laying points to the AFC West leader, fresh off a rough divisional win over the Bears.

“This nonconference sandwich game won’t have the Pack as fired up as last week, or for their rematch with Chicago next week. The Broncos are being disrespected as ’dogs and will be more focused in this matchup. There will be heavy pressure on Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love by sack-happy Denver. Getting points is the gift that won’t stop giving here.”

Marshall said it shouldn’t be held against the Broncos that they have nine one-score wins.

“It says here the marketplace is overthinking this matchup and spread a bit too much. The Broncos should not be underdogs at home against anybody, not with a 10-game win streak,” he said. “Their style of game simply is methodical, with few big plays these days on offense and the defense good enough to win most games. … The Broncos keep winning regardless as quarterback Bo Nix and the offense do just enough each week.

“Also keep in mind that the Pack has covered just three of their last 12 games away from Lambeau Field (3-8-1 against the spread).”

Here are four more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS):

Panthers (-2½) over SAINTS

Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay, who went 4-1 ATS last week in the Review-Journal NFL Challenge and leads the contest with a 38-30-2 ATS record, made Carolina his best bet.

“These two faced each other in Week 10, with the Saints winning 17-7. With that said, the Panthers won’t take them lightly,” Kornegay said. “Carolina is battling for the division title and, coming off a bye week, should be focused for this rematch.

“I also expect the Panthers to run the ball versus the Saints’ vulnerable rush defense, taking the pressure off quarterback Bryce Young.”

BENGALS (+2½) over Ravens

Pro sports bettor Randy McKay hit his best bet last week in the RJ and is backing the Bengals to beat the Ravens for the second straight time after defeating them 32-14 in Baltimore on Thanksgiving night.

“Trust (Bengals quarterback Joe) Burrow and company not to lose the game instead of (Ravens quarterback Lamar) Jackson, who is still battling injuries and poor offensive line play,” said McKay (@RR39).

Boise State-Washington over 52½, LA Bowl

Pro sports bettor Chuck Edel, 10-5 ATS on his RJ best bets, expects Boise State and Washington to light up the scoreboard in Saturday’s LA Bowl.

“Washington’s offense has lit up average defenses this year, recently scoring 48 against UCLA and 49 against Purdue,” said Edel (@chuckedel). “Boise’s offense is also clicking with their starting quarterback, Maddux Madsen, back in the lineup.”

STEELERS (-3½) over Dolphins, Monday

Legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger, on a 10-4-1 spread run in the RJ Challenge, made the Steelers his best bet on “Monday Night Football.”

“Frosty the December handicapper tells me that Pittsburgh’s kickoff temperature Monday night will be 21 degrees. No teams hates cold weather more than Miami,” he said. “Since 2017, according to CBS Sports, the Dolphins have played 11 games where the kickoff temperature was under 40 degrees. The record: 0-11.

“Give me the old Packer warrior, Aaron Rodgers, and the Steelers to send the Dolphins and their Hawaiian quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) shivering back to Miami.”

Last week: 5-5

Season: 60-56-3

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.