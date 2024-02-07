$500K bet placed on Super Bowl as sharps pick side in Chiefs-49ers

There has been one $1 million wager and seven six-figure bets placed at sportsbooks on the Super Bowl spread and money line. All eight are on the same side.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talks with the news media at Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

All eight major wagers are on the 49ers over the Chiefs in Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium.

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor made a $500,000 bet to win $400,000 this week on the 49ers on the money line (-125).

“We’re still Chiefs fans right now,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said.

That’s the second-largest Super Bowl bet reported after Caesars took a $1 million wager last week to win $833,333.33 on San Francisco on the money line (-120).

Caesars also took a $136,000 wager Tuesday night on the 49ers on the money line at -130. Station Casinos reported taking two six-figure bets on San Francisco at -1 and -1½.

“The larger wagers have clearly come in on San Francisco. However, the ticket count really favors the Chiefs plus the points and on the money line,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said.

Esposito said 64 percent of the tickets against the spread at STN Sports are on the Chiefs. Seventy one percent of the tickets on the money line are on the Chiefs and 74 percent of the tickets on the total are on the over.

“I really think keeping the game under might be a big part of the game on Sunday,” Esposito said. “If we can keep the game under, we should be, overall as an industry, in a good spot.

“We ticked up to 48 a couple times but sharp or sophisticated play has gone under.”

The total is 47½ across the board.

“We flashed 48 but it didn’t last long,” Circa Sports oddsmaker Dylan Sullivan said.

The 49ers were holding steady as consensus 2-point favorites Wednesday, with the Westgate SuperBook the only shop at 2½.

“We had a couple big bets on San Francisco. But right now we’re seeing a constant flow of small money on Kansas City,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said.

The SuperBook has taken straight bets on the 49ers of $110,000 at -1, $60,000 at -2 and $44,000 at -1½.

Though the vast majority of the money on the Super Bowl isn’t expected to arrive until this weekend, the game is shaping up at sportsbooks as a showdown of professional bettors versus the betting public.

“I think it will be all Kansas City money from the public,” Salmons said. “Pretty much all year, the line on this game was going to be San Francisco by 2½ or 3. That was supposed to be Baltimore. The adjustment toward Kansas City was more than what the sharp guys thought.

“It’s a good thing for us the public is more than happy to bet Kansas City. If the sharp guys are right, we’ll be right.”

The Chiefs lead the ticket count ATS at the SuperBook 185-77 over the 49ers. The Chiefs lead 321-130 including parlays and teasers.

Most of the money on the total is on the over at the Westgate.

“When we put it up 47½, we took ($4,000) right away from the wiseguys on the over,” Salmons said. “Right now, we’ve got all over money. We’re fine with that. Kansas City has played lower-scoring games all year and I think San Francisco’s defense needs to show up.

“I expect a big effort out of San Francisco in this game and Kansas City has struggled all year on offense.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.