52 predictions for how Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl will play out

A survey of opinions on Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas from media, oddsmakers and pro bettors and handicappers. The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) sack Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks to the media before the team's NFL football practice Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl, and the total is 47½.

A survey of opinions from media, oddsmakers and professional bettors and handicappers:

Mick Akers, Review-Journal: 49ers, 34-28

A mix of the Niners getting some scoring help from their defense and an MVP-caliber game from running back Christian McCaffrey, will push the 49ers ahead of the Chiefs in a close game.

Clay Baker, RaiderNation Radio host: Chiefs, 26-20

The Chiefs’ defense is on a mission, and since when have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes ever let you down getting points?

Jim Barnes, Review-Journal: 49ers, 21-17

The two experienced teams will play cautiously and try to let the other one make the big mistake. Will I regret not betting on Mahomes over Brock Purdy? Probably.

Vincent Bonsignore, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 28-24

Until further notice, not betting against Mahomes ever again.

Frank Carulli, Xpressbet.com handicapper: Chiefs, 31-21

The Lions and Packers combined for 52 points and 772 yards on the 49ers’ home field. It’s trending big time for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Chip Chirimbes, VegasInsider.com handicapper: 49ers, 27-24

The quarterbacks are the keys to Super Bowl wins. Despite the experience of Mahomes, it will be the Niners’ Purdy who wins MVP.

Dionne D’Amico, Sportsmemo.com handicapper: Chiefs, 31-24

Mahomes and the Chiefs have proven they can win on this platform, while the 49ers have not.

Joe D’Amico, Sportsmemo.com handicapper: Chiefs, 31-21

Making them an underdog here is a mistake and won’t sit well with Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are money come January and February.

Todd Dewey, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 27-20

You’re probably tired of hearing it by now. But you can’t bet against Harrison Butker. Or the Chiefs’ defense. Or that Mahomes guy.

Alan Dumond, Wizardraceandsports.com handicapper: 49ers, 24-20

49ers offensive playmakers like Deebo Samuel, McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle will be the difference.

Brian Edwards, MajorWager.com managing editor: Chiefs, 27-24

Kansas City has the better defense, the better quarterback and the better coach, making this an easy decision to go with the Chiefs as underdogs.

Chuck Esposito, Red Rock Resort sportsbook director: 49ers, 24-23

The San Francisco 49ers will hoist the Lombardi for the first time since 1995 and win their sixth Super Bowl. This will be a close game decided by a last-second field goal. It’s tough to give No. 15 of the Chiefs points, but I think the 49ers just have too many weapons on offense and will ultimately be able to make the bigger plays. Las Vegas may be the Silver State, but the 49ers will be celebrating in red and gold.

Patrick Everson, VegasInsider.com senior reporter: 49ers, 28-20

I like the 49ers, but want to have more fun with the Super Bowl than just taking San Francisco -2 (-110). I’d rather go with Niners alternate spread -6½ (+200). Hence my final score prediction. But I’m far from sharp, so fade me accordingly.

Lou Finocchiaro, GambLou.com handicapper: 49ers, 26-20

The 49ers run the ball down the Chiefs’ defensive interior with force, while the Niners’ defensive front thwarts the KC offense.

Ben Gotz, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 28-24

The Chiefs have Mahomes, which makes it nigh impossible to bet against them. Kansas City gets it done.

Adam Hill, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 31-27

The 49ers’ defense has really missed Clelin Ferrell, of all people, in the playoffs, and the Chiefs will continue to exploit that.

Andy Iskoe, Thelogicalapproach.com handicapper: 49ers, 23-16

Real easy to make a case for KC and Mahomes, but this is a much more talented 49ers team than the one that was the better team for 3½ quarters in Super Bowl 54. Both defenses are outstanding, but KC’s offense is the weakest since Mahomes became starter.

Doug Fitz, Systemplays.com handicapper: Chiefs, 24-21

In past Super Bowls, the ’dog with the better defense has been a good bet. KC has the better defense.

Mark Franco, Francosports.com handicapper: Chiefs, 27-23

It’s a matter of taking the veteran Mahomes over second-year quarterback Purdy, with the total going slightly over.

Bernie Fratto, FoxSportsRadio host: 49ers, 24-20

Historically in the Super Bowl, the team with the most cumulative season yards is 42-15 straight-up and against the spread. That’d be the 49ers. Redemption is good for the soul, and the Niners, with 10 Pro Bowlers and 11 alternates, have the roster to get their redemption. Forget Purdy vs. Mahomes. Watch Steve Spagnuolo vs. Steve Wilks (defensive coordinators). There’s a reason teams don’t repeat, and the Chiefs won’t.

John Katsilometes, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 31-21

A tight game for three quarters. KC’s coaching, run offense, defensive balance and Mahomes’ Super Bowl experience is the difference.

Scott Kellen, SixthSenseSports.com handicapper: Chiefs, 29-27

Super Bowl teams advancing off an underdog win in the conference championship game are 14-0-1 ATS since 2000. Both teams should put points on the board.

Doug Kezirian, OnlyPlayers.com handicapper: Chiefs, 23-20

Mahomes is the NFL’s biggest cheat code and outperforms the betting market in games with short point spreads. San Francisco is extremely talented and can certainly win this, but Purdy and coach Kyle Shanahan tend to stumble in the biggest games.

Jay Kornegay, Westgate SuperBook vice president: 49ers, 27-24

Not ideal to bet against Mahomes and Reid on the big stage, but I believe San Francisco has more weapons to work with. I also respect Shanahan’s team to counter the wisdom from the other side.

Dana Lane, PickDawgz.com: 49ers, 23-20

Much has been made about Chiefs back Isiah Pacheco and how he’s allowed KC to be a balanced offense, but I think it’s going to be the Niners’ run game, led by McCaffrey, that will provide the difference here.

Allen Leiker, Review-Journal: Chiefs, 24-20

The 49ers have the better roster, but the Chiefs have 15, and Spagnuolo’s game plan will make Purdy look irrelevant.

Pamela Maldonado, @YahooSports handicapper: Chiefs, 21-20

I’ll trust the team with the best second-half defense in the league, and a quarterback in Mahomes who’s been here before.

TC Martin, TC Martin Show host: 49ers 24-16

The Niners feel disrespected despite being the favorite and exact revenge from four years ago.

Jason McCormick, Station Casinos sportsbook vice president: 49ers, 20-16

The 49ers come from behind again in the second half to win in a surprising defensive battle.

Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sportsbook director: Chiefs, 35-31

Quarterback experience is the big difference maker in this game. The game goes back and forth with a lot of points scored. But if the Chiefs have the ball at the end and need a score, hello Mr. Mahomes. Enjoy Disney World.

Mitch Moss, VSiN host: 49ers, 30-24

Extremely difficult game, but I’m trusting the 49ers as the better team for the entirety of the season. McCaffrey and Samuel should be too much for KC to overcome.

Lamarr Mitchell, MGM Resorts director of trading: Chiefs, 23-17

Chiefs win with their defense holding the Niners offense in check.

John Murray, Westgate SuperBook director: 49ers, 31-20

We had the 49ers rated as the best team all season, and they should be able to get it done Sunday.

Brent Musburger, VSiN host: Chiefs, 24-21

Chiefs’ defense hangs on against the 49ers’ outstanding skill position players. Butker with 53-yard game winner.

Tony Nevill, Treasure Island sportsbook director: Chiefs, 27-21

Butker kicks two field goals for Chiefs.

Scott Pritchard, Pritchardspicks.com handicapper: 49ers, 24-21

I love and respect both teams. The Niners, with many weapons and a good defense, win in a hard-fought battle.

Adam Pullen, Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading, Chiefs, 28-27

In an even game, I have to give the edge to KC with its experience. Plus, the 49ers’ defense did not look the best against the Lions.

W.G. Ramirez, AP correspondent: Chiefs, 23-21

The Chiefs will use their defense to keep the Niners and young Purdy at bay, and their big-game experience to stay poised for a late-game run. I like Kansas City to win the game, and Mahomes to pull the mythical and mysteriously buried flag from beneath Allegiant Stadium and wave it to Chiefs Kingdom.

Wes Reynolds, VSiN host: 49ers, 27-20

The Niners have had a couple of scares already this postseason, but I expect they take the lead early and force the Chiefs to play from behind.

Ed Salmons, Westgate SuperBook VP of risk management: 49ers, 24-13

The best team in the league finally plays a complete game in the playoffs.

Dave Sharapan, @SportsbkConsig: 49ers, 24-23

Razor blades win the San Francisco money line, the people win with Kansas City plus the points, all the field goal props cash, and the first Super Bowl ever in Vegas goes down in history.

David Schoen, Review-Journal: 49ers, 27-17

The Chiefs had enough smoke and mirrors to win the AFC. But mistake-prone teams like KC eventually get exposed.

Ted Sevransky, Wagertalk.com handicapper: Chiefs, 23-19

I trust Reid and Mahomes in a game of this magnitude far more than I trust Shanahan and Purdy.

Jeff Sherman, Westgate SuperBook VP of risk management: 49ers, 24-17

San Francisco’s resiliency over the last few weeks shows up yet again and outperforms Mahomes, Kelce and Co. The Chiefs’ defense dictates this one staying under the total.

Alex B. Smith, axsmithsports.com handicapper: 49ers, 33-23

San Francisco has been a powerhouse for most of the season, and McCaffrey will run all over KC and carry the 49ers to a title in Las Vegas.

Kelly Stewart, @kellyinvegas handicapper: 49ers, 27-17

I’ll play the contrarian here. Niners in a hard-fought defensive battle.

Paul Stone, Paulstonesports.org handicapper: Chiefs, 27-21

Perhaps not the most sophisticated angle, but difficult to fade Mahomes on the biggest stage of them all. Chiefs prevail late in a hotly contested Vegas showdown.

Ken Thomson, SportsXradio host: 49ers, 34-31

A Samuel field day in Vegas gives Niners the win and Deebo the MVP.

Mal Van Valkenburg, Review-Journal: 49ers, 20-13

The 49ers’ offense shows its versatility as it gets enough big plays from its stars and edges the Chiefs in a low-scoring game.

Jonathan Von Tobel, VSiN host: 49ers, 21-14

The 49ers exploit the Chiefs’ below-average run defense and shut down an inconsistent offense to win a low-scoring affair.

Dave Tuley, VSiN.com handicapper: Chiefs, 23-20

I feel like a square, but gotta take Mahomes plus the points. Reid is also gold with extra time to prepare. Difference will be KC’s underrated defense (No. 2 at 16.8 points per game allowed) that has actually carried this team all season in spite of inconsistent offense.

Matt Youmans, VSiN host: Chiefs, 27-24

I’m on Billy Walters’ side with this pick, and here’s why — Mahomes has been here and won it, plus KC also has the slightly better defense and superior kicker.

Results

— Straight-up: Chiefs 26, 49ers 26

— Against the spread: Chiefs 28, 49ers 24

— Total: Under 29, Over 23

