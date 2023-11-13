70°F
Betting

6-figure bets show on side, total of Bills-Broncos Monday game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 13, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Updated November 13, 2023 - 1:38 pm
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs during the second half of an NFL football game agains ...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Bills are on an 0-5 slide against the spread. But a big sharp bettor at Caesars Sportsbook expects Buffalo to end that losing streak at home on “Monday Night Football” against the Broncos.

The Bills dipped to 7-point favorites over Denver on Sunday after the line opened as high as 8½. But the consensus line climbed to 7½ on Monday and to as high as 8 at Circa Sports and the South Point sportsbook as money poured in on the favorite.

Caesars Sportsbook vice president Craig Mucklow said via text message that a sharp bettor wagered $110,000 to win $100,000 on the Bills -7.

MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell texted that BetMGM took a small six-figure wager on the Bills -4½ in the first half and a small six-figure wager on the game to go under the total of 47½.

The consensus total dipped to 47 on Monday before inching back up to 47½.

“We’re clearly Broncos fans tonight,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We’ve seen the game and total both tick up in favor of the Bills and over.

“You’re talking about a Broncos team that gave up 70 to the Dolphins, although they’re playing a little better with the win against the Chiefs.”

At Station Casinos, 78 percent of the tickets are on the Bills, and 63 percent of tickets are on the over.

At BetMGM, 80 percent of the bets are on the under, and 63 percent of the money is on the under.

The Bills (5-4, 3-6 ATS, 3-6 over/under) have gone under in their past two games and four of five. The Broncos (3-5, 2-5-1 ATS, 4-4 over/under) have gone under in three straight.

Prime-time unders are 24-7 and on a 14-1 run.

Buffalo lost for the third time in five games last week at Cincinnati on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Broncos won and covered back-to-back games over the Packers and Chiefs before their bye week.

Denver is +300 on the money line at the Westgate SuperBook, and Buffalo is -400.

“We’ve got a lot of money-line parlays going to Buffalo,” SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “The only way we’re probably going to win money is if Denver wins outright.”

Kornegay said the SuperBook took sharp money on the Broncos last week that initially drove down the line.

“Earlier in the week, some info came out that Buffalo has some injuries, but they’re not household names. Besides Josh Allen being slowed down a little, they’ve got a couple corners and linemen banged up and a couple guys who are not playing,” he said. “When we were at 8 or 7½, it was all sharp money on the Broncos.”

Said Caesars assistant director of trading Adam Pullen: “We’re going to need Denver pretty good.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

NFL betting trends — Week 10: Edge for Jets-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

