6 prop bets to make for a Rams-oriented Super Bowl

Picking among the thousands of ways to bet on Sunday’s Super Bowl, especially if you favor the Los Angeles Rams to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals.

Leafing through the massive prop packets sportsbooks put out for the Super Bowl can be overwhelming.

There are thousands of ways to bet on Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, California.

Here are the ones I have settled on, though the word “over” might appear too many times. Good luck.

— Rams win the first half and the game +125 (Caesars Sportsbook): Handicapping props starts with how you handicap the game. I have already bet the Rams -4 for the game, -3 for the first half and the total under 49. If I’m right, +125 is a far better price than laying -190 on the Rams’ money line. (Note: This prop is often listed under the “double result” section of the “index” props.)

— Over 3½ made field goals +130 (Westgate SuperBook): This has hit in all three Bengals playoff games, with Cincinnati kicker Evan McPherson going 12-for-12. If this game is going under, it’s because both defenses will continue to play tough in the red zone and force field goals.

— Over 1½ interceptions -110 (Westgate): I love betting on quarterbacks to throw interceptions, but the prices are prohibitive on Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow individually. Instead, bet that there will be two total interceptions in the game at -110.

— Over 2½ players to have a pass attempt +135 (Circa Sports): This can be a sucker play, but coaches Sean McVay and Zac Taylor know each other well and will be looking to pull out all their tricks on the biggest stage. Rams punter Johnny Hekker is enough of a fake punt threat that Circa even has a prop on whether he will complete a pass. I don’t need Hekker or some running back or receiver to complete a pass, just attempt one.

— Over 64½ receiving yards by Odell Beckham Jr. -110 (Circa): The Rams receiver had some lean weeks in the regular season after being released by the Browns and signed by Los Angeles, but his usage has stepped up in the playoffs, including catching nine passes for 113 yards in the NFC title game. The increased attention toward receiver counterpart Cooper Kupp should continue to open opportunities for Beckham.

— Over 106½ rushing yards by the Rams -110 (South Point): It’s difficult to handicap how the Rams will distribute carries to their running backs with Darrell Henderson back in the fold alongside Cam Akers and Sony Michel. Instead, bet on them collectively to go safely over 100 yards, especially in a game in which they could be sitting on a lead and running clock in the second half. The Bengals have given up 103, 140 and 139 yards on the ground in their playoff victories.

