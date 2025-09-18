7 weekend best bets: 2 experts try to run records to 4-0 ATS

Professional sports bettor Chuck Edel and CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall are each 3-0 on their Review-Journal best bets.

East Carolina quarterback Katin Houser (4) throws the ball against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Bruce Marshall won the Review-Journal College Challenge last season with a 44-24-2 record against the spread and is off to a 12-3 start this year.

The CBS Sportsline handicapper, 3-0 on his RJ best bets, will try to hit his fourth straight winner Saturday on East Carolina as a 6½-point home underdog over BYU.

“This is a dangerous trip to Greenville (North Carolina) for BYU, playing its first road game far from home versus a dangerous opponent,” Marshall said. “East Carolina has picked up the pace noticeably for coach Blake Harrell, who was promoted midway through last season and kept the job full time as the Pirates responded to his leadership.”

East Carolina has covered its first three games and is on an 8-2 spread streak overall behind senior quarterback Katin Houser, who has thrown for 973 yards and five touchdowns this season with one interception.

“And the East Carolina defense has not allowed a touchdown since the opener at N.C. State,” Marshall said. “For the Cougars, it’s the first road start for freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who has been playing a bit under wraps in the first two games, both at home.”

Professional sports bettor Chuck Edel also is 3-0 on his RJ best bets. He bet on the Browns-Packers game in Cleveland to go under 42 points before it dropped to 41½.

“Two of the top defenses in the NFL,” said Edel (@chuckedel). “Points will be hard to come by.”

Here are five more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS):

BROWNS (+7½) over Packers

Pro bettor Jeff Whitelaw wagered on Cleveland as a 9-point home underdog over Green Bay, but still recommends a play at +7½ after sharp money caused the line to drop. He noted that the Browns shut down the Bengals in a 17-16 loss and also kept the Ravens in check for a while, trailing 10-3 at halftime of a 41-17 defeat.

“Cleveland’s defense has been outstanding,” Whitelaw said. “It’s Green Bay’s first road game, and having to win by more than seven is asking a lot.”

VIKINGS (-3) over Bengals

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito, who went 4-1 ATS last week in the RJ NFL Challenge, made the Vikings his best bet over the Bengals in a matchup of backup quarterbacks. Carson Wentz will start for Minnesota and Jake Browning for Cincinnati.

“This is the second of back-to-back home games for the Vikings before they head overseas for back-to-back games,” Esposito said. “They lost last week to the Falcons and lost quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the process. The Bengals come in 2-0 but also with a backup quarterback, and they easily could be 0-2.

“The Vikings were 8-1 at home last season, with their only loss to the Lions by two points. I don’t see the Vikings losing at home before their extended road trip.”

PANTHERS (+5½) over Falcons

Pro bettor Cris Zeniuk backed Carolina +6 in its home opener before the line dipped to 5½.

“Atlanta has faced two of the most banged-up offensive lines and is off a big win in a flat spot,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “Carolina comes home and looks to build off a decent finish last season. Six points is too much for Atlanta to lay on the road. Carolina +6 looks solid.”

Broncos (+3) over CHARGERS

Gamblersworld.net handicapper Chip Chirimbes, 10-5 in the RJ College Challenge, went to the NFL for his best bet on the Broncos as AFC West underdogs.

“The Chargers are seeking third straight division win, while the Broncos are one penalty away from being 2-0,” he said.

INDIANA (-6) over Illinois

Veteran Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Ed Salmons bet Indiana -4 over Illinois before the line shot up as high as 6½ after sharp money showed on the favorite.

“Illinois is completely overrated,” said Salmons (@llased). “Somehow Illinois is ranked ninth and Indiana’s 19th (and a big favorite). Games like that usually do really well on the favorites, so Indiana seems like a really good side.”

Last week: 2-4

Season: 9-13

