8 players to bet on for PGA Tour’s regular-season finale

Handicapper Wes Reynolds offers his selections for the Wyndham Championship, which starts Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Sungjae Im, of South Korea, hits on the 14th hole during the second round in the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational tournament, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Golfers make their final playoff push this week, as the PGA Tour regular season wraps up with the Wyndham Championship, starting Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Webb Simpson is the 10-1 favorite at the Westgate SuperBook, followed by Hideki Matsuyama and Louis Oosthuizen at 16-1 and the trio of Brian Harman, Sungjae Im and Will Zalatoris at 25-1.

Handicapper Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1), co-host of VSiN’s “Long Shots” golf betting show, offers his selections for this week, with comments on each:

Sungjae Im, 34-1

Im is available at 34-1 at Circa Sports. He had a lot of media coverage during the Olympics because of his chance to avoid manadatory military service by winning a medal. (He didn’t.)

“Well now that is behind him,” Reynolds said, “and he can focus on his usual busy PGA Tour schedule again. Im has finishes of sixth and ninth the last two years here.”

Russell Henley, 38-1

“Rates third on the PGA Tour this season for shots gained on approach and is eighth-best in this field over the last 24 rounds. He has a good record here at Sedgefield (Country Club), making three of four cuts, with a best of ninth last year.”

Charl Schwartzel, 55-1

“Should come to Greensboro refreshed from three weeks off after posting his best finish of 2021 last time at the 3M Open (tied for second).”

Jhonattan Vegas, 60-1

“Has three runners-up this year, including two in his last five starts, plus four top-20s in his last five starts. The course form does not show much with four missed cuts surrounding an eighth in 2014, but the recent form should outweigh the course history.”

Rickie Fowler, 68-1

“Sits at No. 130 in the FedEx Cup standings and needs a good week to climb back into the top 125 or he will have to rely on the lifetime PGA Tour money list exemption to maintain his full playing privileges.”

Patton Kizzire, 80-1

”This is the type of event where a birdie maker like Kizzire should thrive.”

Chez Reavie, 80-1

“Despite having just one top-10 finish this season, Reavie’s game has shown signs of coming around, having made seven of his last eight cuts.”

Brendon Todd, 80-1

“Has had a down season. … However, he has posted his best season performances tee-to-green in two of his last three PGA Tour starts.”

