8 weekend best bets: Pro sports bettor looks for 5th straight winner

The Texans and Dolphins have gotten off to disappointing starts this season, but that hasn’t stopped two professional sports bettors from backing them in Week 4.

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) throws a pass Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Texans have arguably been the NFL’s biggest disappointment this season. The two-time defending AFC South champions have lost their first three games while going 0-3 against the spread.

Professional sports bettor Chuck Edel, 4-0 on his best bets in the Review-Journal, is banking on Houston to get back on track this week and cover as 7-point home favorites over the winless Titans.

“Tennessee is a team in total disarray,” said Edel (@chuckedel). “Houston should get healthy here versus the worst defense in the NFL.”

Pro bettor Randy McKay is also backing the home team in another matchup of 0-3 teams on “Monday Night Football.” He bet on the Dolphins (-2½) to win their 10th straight meeting with the Jets.

“They have extra rest, plus they have owned the Jets in Miami over the years,” said McKay (@RR39). “I like how the Dolphins defensive coordinator (Anthony) Weaver has adjusted his defense with all the injuries.”

New York quarterback Justin Fields, who missed last week’s game with a concussion and was replaced by Tyrod Taylor, returned to practice Thursday and is expected to start against the Dolphins if cleared to do so.

“I prefer Fields over the crafty veteran Taylor,” McKay said.

Here are six more weekend best bets (home team in CAPS).

LIONS (-10) over Browns

Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito, who went 4-1 for the second straight week in the RJ NFL Challenge, likes Detroit to keep rolling after it put up 90 points the past two weeks in wins over the Ravens and Bears.

“The Lions seem to be clicking on all cylinders, and their offense looks like it did last year. The total in this game is 44. I can see the Lions scoring that on their own,” Esposito said. “I just don’t think the Browns have enough firepower to stay close to a Lions team that doesn’t mind running it up against anyone.”

Vikings (-2½) over Steelers, at Dublin

Pro bettor Cris Zeniuk and Westgate SuperBook vice president of marketing Jay Kornegay made the Vikings their best bet.

“The 2-1 Steelers have wins with smoke and mirrors. They’ve been outscored and benefited from inordinate luck factors,” said Zeniuk (@lasvegascris). “The Vikings are also 2-1 but have a much more rounded team and (wide receiver) Jordan Addison comes back from suspension to help.

“The model supports laying the points, but I always prefer finding the best money line.”

Kornegay went 3-1-1 ATS in the RJ Challenge last week.

“I’m still waiting for (Steelers quarterback Aaron) Rodgers to implode. This game in Dublin might be it,” he said. “The Vikings are well coached and have a terrific defense. The Steelers defense is horrendous and I wouldn’t be surprised if Minnesota running back Jordan Mason has a big game.”

Eagles (-3½) over BUCCANEERS

Bengals (+7½) over BRONCOS

Pro bettor Jeff Whitelaw bet against the Buccaneers and Broncos.

“I don’t like betting road favorites typically, but I think it’s a good spot for the Eagles because Tampa’s so depleted with injuries,” Whitelaw said. “I think the Bengals will keep it competitive coming off a blowout loss (to the Vikings). It’s just too big of a number. I always like taking more than seven (points) in an NFL game.”

WASHINGTON (+8) over Ohio State

Veteran Westgate oddsmaker Ed Salmons expects Washington to keep it close in Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin’s first road start.

“It’s a Washington team that’s dramatically improved from last year. They’ve scored on 21 straight possessions. And it’s Ohio State’s first road game of the year,” Salmons said. “I think Ohio State will wind up pulling it out in the end but I think Washington can score enough where they can cover.

“You look to bet against these teams that have quarterbacks making their first road start. It’s a decent angle.”

Louisiana Tech (-3½) over UTEP

CBS Sportsline handicapper Bruce Marshall, 3-1 on his RJ best bets, expects Louisiana Tech to extend its eight-game regular-season cover streak.

“Louisiana Tech opened some eyes with a good effort at LSU a couple weeks ago and has continued to impress,” Marshall said. “(Coach) Sonny Cumbie’s offense is almost perfectly balanced between the run and pass, while the improved defense is allowing only (14.3) points per game.”

Last week: 6-1-1

Season: 15-14-1

