9 prop bets to make for NFL conference title games

Finding a winner with an NFL side or total deep into the playoffs can be difficult. Another option is choosing among the bevy of prop bets available.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) heads toward the end zone to score on a 64-yard pass during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Finding a winner with an NFL side or total deep into the playoffs can be difficult.

The lines are tight. Sportsbooks have a whole season of information to use to fine-tune the point spreads.

Another option is choosing among the bevy of prop bets available on Sunday’s conference championship games.

Here are nine props to target:

Interception props

I lean toward the favorites in the title games, but think they will have some bumpy moments along the way.

One of the ways the underdogs will stick around is turnovers. I’m betting Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford to throw interceptions (Mahomes +115 at South Point, Stafford -115 at BetMGM).

Price is everything. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow will likely have to put the ball in the air a bunch to stay close to the Chiefs. Normally I’d want to bet him to throw an interception, but the price is so high that I’m now betting that he won’t throw a pick (+140 at the Westgate SuperBook).

This one will be in doubt the whole way, but Burrow has thrown only one interception in his past six games, and that came after a questionable replay review last week against Tennessee.

Player props

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase went off for 266 yards in Cincinnati’s 34-31 victory over Kansas City earlier this season. The Chiefs will probably try to make sure that doesn’t happen again, so look for Bengals running back Joe Mixon to get more touches in the passing game. Bet over 29½ receiving yards (Boyd Gaming).

Mahomes made bettors happy by cashing his prop for rushing yards on the first drive last week against Buffalo. That was in a game that was expected to be tight against a strong defense. The Chiefs are 7-point favorites Sunday, and Mahomes shouldn’t need to use his legs that much. Bet under 32½ rushing yards (South Point).

The Rams and 49ers like to run the ball, and someone — Cam Akers, Elijah Mitchell or Deebo Samuel — could be primed for a big day on the ground. Why try to choose? Bet that any running back will have 100 or more rushing yards (+215 at Circa Sports).

Other props

Bengals-Chiefs is expected to have a lot of points, and the 49ers and Rams should make things tough for each other in the red zone. Both scenarios lead to more than a few field goals. Bet over 3½ made field goals in both games (+140 for Bengals-Chiefs, +145 for 49ers-Rams at South Point).

Lastly, explosive players are all over the field in Bengals-Chiefs. Bet longest touchdown over 43½ yards (Circa) and hope Chase or Tyreek Hill or another of the Chiefs’ speedsters breaks one.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0277. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.