A look at Day 13 of the World Series of Poker

The World Series of Poker’s $111,111 buy-in High Roller for One Drop No-limit Hold’em tournament at the Rio Convention Center on Monday, June 5, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.

Monday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $2,620 “The Marathon” No-limit Hold ’em (5-day event)

11 a.m. — $1,500 ”The Millionare Maker” No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Eight Game Mix/Six-handed (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 No-limit 2-7 Draw Lowball Championship (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $1,500 Limit Hold ’em (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Former bracelet winner Barry Hutter of Hollywood, Florida, is one of several notables near the top of the leaderboard in the $1,500 buy-in “Millionaire Maker” No-limit Hold ’em event. David Peters, Kenny Hallaert and Brian Rast also open Day 2 with sizable chip stacks, as 1,178 of the 7,761 entrants remain.

— Professional poker player Jon Turner tops a star-studded leaderboard with 30 players left in the $10,000 buy-in No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw Championship. Turner, known as “PearlJammer” online, is still searching for his first career bracelet.

— Gregory Jamison leads the final 10 players in the $1,500 buy-in Eight Game Mix/Six-handed.

Weekend’s highlights:

— Spain’s Adrian Mateos, 22, won the $10,000 buy-in Heads-up No-limit Hold ’em Championship ($324,470) to become the youngest three-time bracelet winner in history. Mateos defeated John Smith, 70, who finished second in this event for the second straight year.

— John Racener of Tampa, Florida, won the $10,000 buy-in Dealers Choice/Six-handed Championship ($273,962) for his first career bracelet. The 31-year-old, who finished second in the 2010 Main Event, now has more than $8 million in lifetime WSOP earnings.

— Tyler Smith, a cash-game specialist from Biloxi, Mississippi, won the $565 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha event ($224,344) for his first career bracelet. The tournament drew 3,186 runners, making it the largest live PLO tournament in history.

— Anthony Marquez, a professional poker player from Ventura, California, won the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em/Six-handed event ($393,273) for his first career bracelet.

— David Singer, a professional poker player residing in Las Vegas, won the $1,500 buy-in H.O.R.S.E event ($203,709) for his second career bracelet. Singer outlasted Kevin LaMonica of Huntington Beach, California, in a heads-up match that lasted nearly six hours.

— Jeffrey Brin of Olathe, Kansas, finished as the chip leader after the first flight of the $365 buy-in “The Giant” No-limit Hold’em event. The tournament drew 1,629 entrants for the first of its five Friday night starting flights.

Quotable:

“I always said to myself that I wanted to win my first bracelet for my mom. She’s always been my biggest fan, and she still is from up above. No matter what time of the day it was back home, with three-hour time span, she would always stay up and sweat me online all night. Even if she had to get up for work at 8 a.m. She would stay up and sweat me until she had to go to work. I just really wanted to win the first one for her.” — Racener, whose mom passed away four years ago.