A look at Day 16 of the World Series of Poker

A man plays poker during the opening of the World Series of Poker at the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A woman looks at her hand during the opening of the World Series of Poker at the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.

Thursday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $2,500 No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)

Noon — $2,620 “The Marathon” No-limit Hold ’em (Day 4)

Noon — $1,000 Pot-limit Omaha (Final table)

Noon — $3,000 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Razz Championship (Final table)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Lowball (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $10,000 H.O.R.S.E. Championship (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Professional poker player Faraz Jaka has the chip lead with 56 players remaining in the $2,620 buy-in “The Marathon” No-limit Hold ’em event. Jaka has more than $1 million in career WSOP earnings but is still looking for his first bracelet.

Several notables are still alive, including Maurice Hawkins in second place and two-time bracelet winner John Pham in third. Upeshka De Silva remains in contention for his second bracelet of the summer and third overall.

— Igor Sharaskin of Russia has an overwhelming chip lead with 11 players remaining in the $1,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha tournament. Sharaskin, who finished third in the $565 Pot-limit Omaha event last week, has more than twice as many chips as his nearest competitor (Casey Carroll).

— Australian James Obst, who was 13th in the Main Event last year, leads the final nine players in the $10,000 buy-in Razz Championship. The final table features five bracelet winners, including Nick Schulman and Brandon Shack-Harris, who are each chasing their third career bracelet.

— Craig Varnell, a professional poker player from Fort Collins, Colorado, bagged the chip lead with 202 players left in the $3,000 buy-in Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em tournament.

— Mark Roland, a mixed-game specialist from Hammonton, New Jersey, finished atop the leaderboard in the $1,500 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Lowball with 61 players returning for Day 2.

Wednesday’s highlights:

— Pablo Mariz, a professional online poker player from Montreal, won the $1,500 buy-in “The Millionaire Maker” No-limit Hold ’em tournament ($1,221,407) for his first career bracelet. Mariz, 27, finished second in the $1,000 buy-in Tag Team event last week and unofficially moved to the top of the 2017 WSOP Player of the Year standings.

— Shane Buchwald, a professional online poker player residing in Brazil, won the $1,500 Limit Hold’em event ($177,985) for his first career bracelet.

Quotable:

”I was here and not planning on playing poker, but my friend is a Limit Hold ’em regular and he wanted to play this. I got here and registered after a 25-hour flight (from Brazil). I was falling asleep during the last four levels of the first day. But I built up a stack and I ran really well.” — Buchwald, who played one WSOP-sanctioned event in his career prior to his victory.