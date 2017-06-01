A look at Day 2 of the World Series of Poker

A dealer lays out cards at the Rio Convention Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Las Vegas. The 48th annual WSOP begins Wednesday and will continue for the following seven and a half weeks. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.

Thursday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $3,000 Shootout No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)

Noon — $565 Casino Employees No-limit Hold ’em (Final day)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Tag Team No-limit Hold ’em Championship (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $1,500 Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better (3-day event)

Players to watch:

* The Evil Empire (Doug Polk, Ryan Fee, Jason Mo and Michael Finstein) bagged the chip lead after the first day of the Tag Team event despite entering the tournament minutes before registration ended. Finstein won a big pot late in the evening to double up, as 51 of the 102 teams remained.

Polk and Fee are seeking their second bracelet in a team event after winning the $1,000 buy-in Tag Team event last summer. #BAZAM

* Las Vegas resident Jermel Stephens sits third in chips in the Casino Employees event. Chris Gallagher holds a slight chip lead with 11 players chasing the $68,817 first prize.

Wednesday’s highlights:

* Team Rast was eliminated from the Tag Team event late Wednesday. The star-studded group featured professional poker players Brian Rast, Antonio Esfandiari and Jeff Gross along with 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps.