A look at Day 20 of the World Series of Poker

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.
Monday’s schedule:
11 a.m. — $1,000 No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)
11 a.m. — $1,000 Super Seniors No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)
Noon — $1,000 Seniors No-limit Hold ’em Championship (Final table)
Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)
2 p.m. — $10,000 2-7 Triple Draw Lowball Championship (Final table)
2 p.m. — $5,000 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)
3 p.m. — $10,000 Limit Hold ’em Championship (3-day event)
Players to watch:
— Dan Heimiller of Las Vegas looks for his second Golden Eagle Trophy when the $1,000 buy-in Seniors No-limit Hold ’em Championship resumes with nine players. Heimiller won the Seniors Event in 2014 and enters the final table in fourth place after two late double-ups Sunday night. Mark Lillge of Kensington, California, owns the chip lead.
— Four-time bracelet winner Max Pescatori of Italy sits near the middle of the pack with 22 players remaining in the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event. Ryan Leng of Wheeling, Illinois, leads the way.
— Professional poker player Shaun Deeb, a two-time bracelet winner, leads the final six players in the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw Championship. Mike Matusow remains in contention for his fifth career bracelet.
— Actor James Woods made the money in the $1,000 buy-in Super Seniors No-limit Hold ’em event and has a sizable chip stack at the start of Day 2. Johnny Landreth of Lanett, Alabama, has the chip lead with 258 players left.
— Faraz Jaka has the chip lead and is one of several top pros to reach Day 2 in the $5,000 buy-in Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em event.
Weekend’s highlights:
— David Bach, a professional poker player from Athens, Georgia, won the $10,000 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. Championship ($383,208) early Sunday to become the first double-bracelet winner of the summer. It is Bach’s third career bracelet.
— Chris Moorman of England, the winningest player in online tournament poker history with more than $14 million in documented earnings, added his first career bracelet over the weekend when he took down the $3,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event ($498,682).
— Joseph Di Rosa Rojas won the $2,620 buy-in “The Marathon” No-limit Hold ’em event ($690,469) to become the first-ever bracelet winner from Venezuela.
— Brian Brubaker, a professional poker player from Manhattan Beach, California, won the $1,500 buy-in Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw event ($109,967) for his first career bracelet. Brendan Taylor of Henderson was second.
— Gaurav Raina, a professional poker player residing in Athens, Georgia, won the $2,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event ($456,822) for his first career bracelet.
— Russian banker Vladimir Shchemelev won the $1,500 buy-in Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Mix event ($193,484) for his second career bracelet.
Quotable:
I hate to complain about something, when I am having such an amazing summer, but how am I 14th in POY with 2 bracelets @wsop @RealKidPoker
— david bach (@gunslingerbach) June 18, 2017