A look at Day 20 of the World Series of Poker

A man walks about a "World Series of Poker" sing at the Rio Convention Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Las Vegas. The 48th annual WSOP begins Wednesday and will continue for the following seven and a half weeks. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.

Monday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,000 No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)

11 a.m. — $1,000 Super Seniors No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

Noon — $1,000 Seniors No-limit Hold ’em Championship (Final table)

Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 2-7 Triple Draw Lowball Championship (Final table)

2 p.m. — $5,000 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $10,000 Limit Hold ’em Championship (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Dan Heimiller of Las Vegas looks for his second Golden Eagle Trophy when the $1,000 buy-in Seniors No-limit Hold ’em Championship resumes with nine players. Heimiller won the Seniors Event in 2014 and enters the final table in fourth place after two late double-ups Sunday night. Mark Lillge of Kensington, California, owns the chip lead.

— Four-time bracelet winner Max Pescatori of Italy sits near the middle of the pack with 22 players remaining in the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event. Ryan Leng of Wheeling, Illinois, leads the way.

— Professional poker player Shaun Deeb, a two-time bracelet winner, leads the final six players in the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw Championship. Mike Matusow remains in contention for his fifth career bracelet.

— Actor James Woods made the money in the $1,000 buy-in Super Seniors No-limit Hold ’em event and has a sizable chip stack at the start of Day 2. Johnny Landreth of Lanett, Alabama, has the chip lead with 258 players left.

— Faraz Jaka has the chip lead and is one of several top pros to reach Day 2 in the $5,000 buy-in Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em event.

Weekend’s highlights:

— David Bach, a professional poker player from Athens, Georgia, won the $10,000 buy-in H.O.R.S.E. Championship ($383,208) early Sunday to become the first double-bracelet winner of the summer. It is Bach’s third career bracelet.

— Chris Moorman of England, the winningest player in online tournament poker history with more than $14 million in documented earnings, added his first career bracelet over the weekend when he took down the $3,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event ($498,682).

— Joseph Di Rosa Rojas won the $2,620 buy-in “The Marathon” No-limit Hold ’em event ($690,469) to become the first-ever bracelet winner from Venezuela.

— Brian Brubaker, a professional poker player from Manhattan Beach, California, won the $1,500 buy-in Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw event ($109,967) for his first career bracelet. Brendan Taylor of Henderson was second.

— Gaurav Raina, a professional poker player residing in Athens, Georgia, won the $2,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event ($456,822) for his first career bracelet.

— Russian banker Vladimir Shchemelev won the $1,500 buy-in Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Mix event ($193,484) for his second career bracelet.

Quotable: