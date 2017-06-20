A look at Day 21 of the World Series of Poker

Kenny Hallaert of Belgium ponders his bet during the final table of the Main Event on Oct. 30, 2016. Hallaert leads the final 18 players in the $5,000 buy-in Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em tournament heading into today's play. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.

Tuesday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,000 Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold ’em (1-day event)

11 a.m. — $1,000 Super Seniors No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

Noon — $1,000 No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $5,000 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Limit Hold ’em Championship (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $1,500 Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Ben Yu, a professional poker player living in Las Vegas, remarkably bagged the chip lead in the $10,000 buy-in Limit Hold ’em Championship mere hours after he captured his second career bracelet (see below). Defending champion Ian Johns is second, followed by Daniel Negreanu with 41 players left. Phil Hellmuth and 2015 Main Event winner Joe McKeehen also are near the top of the leaderboard.

— Defending champion James Moore is fifth in chips with 22 players remaining in the $1,000 buy-in Super Seniors No-limit Hold ’em event. Kerry Goldberg of Jacksonville, Florida, will have the chip lead when action resumes.

— Professional poker player Kenny Hallaert of Belgium, who was sixth in last year’s Main Event, leads the final 18 players in the $5,000 buy-in Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em tournament. Online poker giant Chris Hunichen is a close second.

— Chad Eveslage of Ramsey, Indiana, holds the chip lead in the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event with 238 players remaining.

Monday’s highlights:

— Frank Maggio, a 56-year-old union fire sprinkler fitter from Calumet City, Illinois, won the $1,000 buy-in Seniors No-limit Hold’em Championship ($617,303) for his first career bracelet.

— German poker pro Christopher Frank won the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event ($384,833) for his first career bracelet.

— Yu emerged from a stacked final table to win the $10,000 buy-in Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Lowball Championship ($232,738) and nab his second career bracelet.

Quotable:

“I knew that I was up against tough competition because of who they were and watching them play the last two days. Against these two, I was either break-even or slightly losing. It wasn’t the bracelets that intimidated me, it was knowing how they play and knowing how great they are at poker!” — Yu, on his three-handed battle with fellow pros Shaun Deeb and Nick Schulman in the Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Lowball event.