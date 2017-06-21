A look at Day 22 of the World Series of Poker

Joe Cada, second from right, plays a hand during the World Series of Poker on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Here’s what to expect Wednesday at the World Series of Poker.

Wednesday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha (3-day event)

Noon — $1,000 No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

Noon — $5,000 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Limit Hold ’em Championship (Final table)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $10,000 Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em Championship (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— J.C. Tran, a two-time bracelet winner from Sacramento, California, has the chip lead in the $10,000 buy-in Limit Hold ’em Championship with 15 players remaining. Also at the final two tables are several notables, including Daniel Negreanu, Shaun Deeb, Joe McKeehen, Ben Yu and defending champion Ian Johns.

— Professional poker player Faraz Jaka looks for his first career bracelet in the $5,000 buy-in Six-handed No-limit Hold ’em event. Jaka leads the final six players, including Belgium’s Kenny Hallaert and online tournament poker crusher Chris Hunichen.

— Three-time bracelet winner Michael Gathy of Belgium is one of 20 players remaining in the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em tournament. Chris Johnson of Las Vegas owns the overall lead.

— Jeff Madsen, the 2006 WSOP Player of the Year and four-time bracelet winner, has the lead beginning the second day of the $1,500 buy-in Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better event. The event drew 595 runners, its most in five years.

Tuesday’s highlights:

— James Moore of New Hope, Pennsylvania, is batting 1.000 in the $1,000 buy-in Super Seniors No-limit Hold ’em Championship. The a 66-year-old radiologist won the tournament for the second straight year and earned $259,230.

— Sweden’s Rifat Palevic won the $1,000 buy-in Super Turbo Bounty No-limit Hold ’em event ($183,903) for his first career bracelet.

Quotable:

“I want to be described as someone with a deep understanding of the fundamentals of the game.” — Moore, after going back-to-back in the Super Seniors event.