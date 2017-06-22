ad-fullscreen
Betting

A look at Day 23 of the World Series of Poker

By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2017 - 8:51 am
 

Here’s what to expect Thursday at the World Series of Poker.

Thursday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,500 Shootout No-limit Hold’em (3-day event)

Noon — $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Six-handed No-limit Hold’em Championship (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $3,000 H.O.R.S.E. (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Six-time bracelet winner Ted Forrest of Las Vegas is third in chips with 16 players remaining in the $1,500 buy-in Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better tournament. Steve Jelinek has the overall lead.

— Two-time bracelet winner Cliff Josephy, who was third in last year’s Main Event, opens Day 2 of the $10,000 buy-in Six-handed No-limit Hold’em Championship in fourth place. Grayson Ramage of Austin, Texas, has the lead with 129 players still standing.

— Chun Law of Cordova, Tennessee, won a big pot late Wednesday and has the chip lead with 138 players left in the $1,500 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha event.

Wednesday’s highlights:

— Professional poker player Joe McKeehen of North Wales, Pennsylvania, won the $10,000 buy-in Limit Hold’em event ($311,817) for his second career bracelet. McKeehen, the 2015 Main Event champion, now has more than $10 million in career WSOP earnings.

— Thomas Reynolds of Raleigh, North Carolina, won the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event ($292,880) for his first career bracelet.

— Nadar Kakhmazov, a businessman and professional poker player from Russia, won the $5,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Six-Handed event ($580,338) for his first career bracelet.

Quotable:

“Oh (expletive), I’m going to win now.” — McKeehen, after surviving an all-in bet during three-handed play of the $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship.

 

