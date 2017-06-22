A look at Day 23 of the World Series of Poker

A dealer prepares for players at the Rio Convention Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Las Vegas. The 48th annual WSOP begins Wednesday and will continue for the following seven and a half weeks. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Here’s what to expect Thursday at the World Series of Poker.

Thursday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,500 Shootout No-limit Hold’em (3-day event)

Noon — $1,500 Pot-limit Omaha (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Six-handed No-limit Hold’em Championship (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $3,000 H.O.R.S.E. (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Six-time bracelet winner Ted Forrest of Las Vegas is third in chips with 16 players remaining in the $1,500 buy-in Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better tournament. Steve Jelinek has the overall lead.

— Two-time bracelet winner Cliff Josephy, who was third in last year’s Main Event, opens Day 2 of the $10,000 buy-in Six-handed No-limit Hold’em Championship in fourth place. Grayson Ramage of Austin, Texas, has the lead with 129 players still standing.

— Chun Law of Cordova, Tennessee, won a big pot late Wednesday and has the chip lead with 138 players left in the $1,500 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha event.

Wednesday’s highlights:

— Professional poker player Joe McKeehen of North Wales, Pennsylvania, won the $10,000 buy-in Limit Hold’em event ($311,817) for his second career bracelet. McKeehen, the 2015 Main Event champion, now has more than $10 million in career WSOP earnings.

— Thomas Reynolds of Raleigh, North Carolina, won the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em event ($292,880) for his first career bracelet.

— Nadar Kakhmazov, a businessman and professional poker player from Russia, won the $5,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em Six-Handed event ($580,338) for his first career bracelet.

Quotable:

“Oh (expletive), I’m going to win now.” — McKeehen, after surviving an all-in bet during three-handed play of the $10,000 Limit Hold’em Championship.