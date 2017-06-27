A look at Day 29 of the World Series of Poker

Two-time bracelet winner Paul Volpe is in sixth place with 233 players remaining in the $1,500 buy-in “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em event. Scott Baumstein of New York has the chip lead, while 2015 Main Event champ Joe McKeehen, former “November Niner” Scott Montgomery and 10-time WSOP Circuit ring winner Maurice Hawkins have top-50 stacks.

People walk past a WSOP display during the World Series of Poker on Monday, June 26, 2017, at the Rio hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Here’s what to expect Tuesday at the World Series of Poker.

Tuesday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,500 “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em (Day 3)

11 a.m. — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)

Noon — $1,500 Bounty No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $3,000 Six-handed Pot-limit Omaha (Final table)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $3,000 Six-handed Limit Hold ’em (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Two-time bracelet winner Paul Volpe is in sixth place with 233 players remaining in the $1,500 buy-in “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em event. Scott Baumstein of New York has the chip lead, while 2015 Main Event champ Joe McKeehen, former “November Niner” Scott Montgomery and 10-time WSOP Circuit ring winner Maurice Hawkins open play with top-50 stacks.

— Professional poker player David “Chino” Rheem of Los Angeles leads the final 19 players in the $3,000 buy-in Six-handed Pot-limit Omaha event. Rheem has three World Poker Tour titles and more than $2.5 million in lifetime WSOP earnings but is yet to win a bracelet.

— Circuit grinder Will Berry of Norman, Oklahoma, has the chip lead with 264 players left in the $1,500 buy-in Bounty No-limit Hold ’em tournament. Two-time bracelet winner Brandon Cantu is close behind in second place.

— Raymond Henson of Houston, who leads the WSOP Player of the Year race, has a top-10 stack in the $10,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship. Italian pro Dario Sammartino has a commanding chip lead, as 116 players remain.

Monday’s highlights:

— Professional poker player Christopher Vitch of Phoenix overcame a star-studded final table to win the $10,000 buy-in Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship ($320,193) for his second career bracelet. Vitch, 34, emerged victorious after a four-hour heads-up duel with English pro Benny Glaser.

Quotable: