A look at Day 30 of the World Series of Poker

By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2017 - 9:11 am
 

Here’s what to expect Thursday at the World Series of Poker.

Thursday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $5,000 No-limit Hold ’em (4-day event)

Noon — $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha Championship (Day 2)

Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

Noon — $1,500 Bounty No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $3,000 Six-handed Limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Seven-card Stud (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $2,500 Mixed Omaha/Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or better (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Defending champion Brandon Shack-Harris opens Day 2 of the $10,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Championship in fourth place with 186 players remaining. The tournament drew a record 428 entries.

— Bryan Emory of Plantation, Florida, leads the final five players in the $1,500 buy-in Bounty No-limit Hold ’em event. Emory has almost twice as many chips as his nearest competitor, James Gilbert of Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

— Five-time bracelet winner Jason Mercier is ninth out of 23 players remaining in the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em tournament. Two-time bracelet winner Andy Frankenberger and Ian Steinman, the 2016 WSOP.com Player of the Year, also are in the field.

— England’s Max Silver has a commanding chip lead with seven players remaining in the $3,000 buy-in Six-handed Limit Hold ’em event. Silver has more than $1.1 million in career WSOP earnings, but still is searching for his first bracelet.

— Christopher Vitch, who won his second career bracelet this week, is sixth out of 68 players in the $1,500 buy-in Seven-card Stud tournament. Bryan Slick of England opens play with the overall lead.

Wednesday’s highlights:

— Professional poker player Brian Yoon of Torrance, California, won the $1,500 buy-in “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em tournament ($1,094,349) for his third career bracelet. Yoon now has more than $2.7 million in career WSOP earnings.

— Professional poker player Bryce Yockey of Los Angeles outlasted a stacked final table to win the $10,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship ($511,147) for his first career bracelet.

Quotable:

“It feels really good. It’s different than winning a $1,500 tournament. There’s a lot of tough pros to get through. It felt good to get here.” — Yockey, after surviving a final table that included several notable players.

 

