A look at Day 30 of the World Series of Poker

A dealer prepares for players at the Rio Convention Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Las Vegas. The 48th annual WSOP begins Wednesday and will continue for the following seven and a half weeks. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

A dealer lays out cards at the Rio Convention Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Las Vegas. The 48th annual WSOP begins Wednesday and will continue for the following seven and a half weeks. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Here’s what to expect Thursday at the World Series of Poker.

Thursday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $5,000 No-limit Hold ’em (4-day event)

Noon — $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha Championship (Day 2)

Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

Noon — $1,500 Bounty No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $3,000 Six-handed Limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Seven-card Stud (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $2,500 Mixed Omaha/Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or better (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Defending champion Brandon Shack-Harris opens Day 2 of the $10,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Championship in fourth place with 186 players remaining. The tournament drew a record 428 entries.

— Bryan Emory of Plantation, Florida, leads the final five players in the $1,500 buy-in Bounty No-limit Hold ’em event. Emory has almost twice as many chips as his nearest competitor, James Gilbert of Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

— Five-time bracelet winner Jason Mercier is ninth out of 23 players remaining in the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em tournament. Two-time bracelet winner Andy Frankenberger and Ian Steinman, the 2016 WSOP.com Player of the Year, also are in the field.

— England’s Max Silver has a commanding chip lead with seven players remaining in the $3,000 buy-in Six-handed Limit Hold ’em event. Silver has more than $1.1 million in career WSOP earnings, but still is searching for his first bracelet.

— Christopher Vitch, who won his second career bracelet this week, is sixth out of 68 players in the $1,500 buy-in Seven-card Stud tournament. Bryan Slick of England opens play with the overall lead.

Wednesday’s highlights:

— Professional poker player Brian Yoon of Torrance, California, won the $1,500 buy-in “Monster Stack” No-limit Hold ’em tournament ($1,094,349) for his third career bracelet. Yoon now has more than $2.7 million in career WSOP earnings.

— Professional poker player Bryce Yockey of Los Angeles outlasted a stacked final table to win the $10,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship ($511,147) for his first career bracelet.

Quotable:

“It feels really good. It’s different than winning a $1,500 tournament. There’s a lot of tough pros to get through. It felt good to get here.” — Yockey, after surviving a final table that included several notable players.