A look at Day 31 and through the weekend at the WSOP

Two-time bracelet winner Scott Clements leads the $10,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Championship with 39 players left. Former WSOP Player of the Year Ben Lamb and bracelet winner John Racener are among those chasing the $938,732 first prize.

Carson City resident Ian Steinman stacks his chips while competing in the $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em event during the World Series of Poker at the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Here’s what to expect this weekend at the World Series of Poker.

Friday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,500 No-limit Hold’em (3-day event)

Noon — $10,000 Pot-limit Omaha Championship (Final day)

Noon — $5,000 No-limit Hold’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Seven-card Stud (Final table)

2 p.m. — $2,500 Mixed Omaha/Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or better (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $2,500 Mixed Big Bet (3-day event)

7 p.m. — $365 “The Giant” No-limit Hold ’em Flight D (Weekly Day 1 flights)

Saturday’s schedule:

10 a.m. — $888 “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold’em Flight A (4-day event)

Noon — $5,000 No-limit Hold’em (Day 2)

Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $2,500 Mixed Omaha/Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or better (Final table)

3 p.m. — $2,500 Mixed Big Bet (Day 2)

3:33 p.m. — $3,333 WSOP.com High Roller (1-day online event)

4 p.m. — $888 “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold’em Flight B (4-day event)

Sunday’s schedule:

10 a.m. — $888 “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold’em Flight C (4-day event)

Noon — $5,000 No-limit Hold’em (Final table)

Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $2,500 Mixed Big Bet (Final table)

3 p.m. — $50,000 Poker Players Championship (5-day event)

4 p.m. — $888 “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold’em Flight D (4-day event)

Players to watch:

— Tsong Lin of Cape May, New Jersey, leads the final seven players in the $1,500 Seven-card Stud event with a little over $96,000 up top to the winner.

— Professional poker player Nacho Barbero of Argentina opens the $5,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event with the chip lead. Notables Matt Berkey, Michael Mizrachi, Olivier Busquet and Jason Mercier each start Day 2 in the top 20 with 248 players remaining.

— Larry Tull leads a field full of top pros in the $2,500 buy-in Mixed Omaha/Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or better tournament. David Bach, searching for his third bracelet of the summer, sits in seventh place with 126 players left. Also in the top 20 are Jared Bleznick, Esther Taylor, Josh Arieh, Barry Greenstein and Matt Grapenthien.

Thursday’s highlights:

— Mohsin Charania of Chicago won the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event ($364,438) to collect his first career bracelet. Charania is the sixth player to complete poker’s Triple Crown with wins at the WSOP, World Poker Tour and European Poker Tour.

— Professional poker player Chris Bolek of Boca Raton, Florida, won the $1,500 buy-in Bounty No-limit Hold’em event ($266,646 + bounties) for his first career bracelet.

— British poker pro Max Silver won the $3,000 buy-in Six-handed Limit Hold ’em event ($172,645) for his first career bracelet. He now has more than $1.2 million in career WSOP earnings.

