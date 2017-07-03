A look at Day 34 of the World Series of Poker

British poker pro Matthew Ashton has the chip lead over 86 others in the prestigious $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship.

Matt Affleck competes at the final table of the Colossus III - $565 No-Limit Hold'em tournament at the World Series of Poker on Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Here’s what to expect Monday at the World Series of Poker.

Monday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,000 No-limit Hold ’em (3-day Event)

1 p.m. — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $888 “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $50,000 Poker Players Championship (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $1,500 Mixed No-limit Hold ’em/Pot-limit Omaha (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— British poker pro Matthew Ashton has the chip lead over 86 others in the prestigious $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship. Ashton won this event in 2013 and is joined in the top five by four-time bracelet winner Robert Mizrachi and former bracelet winners Aaron Katz and Harry Madoff.

— Seville Hale of Pensacola, Florida, carries the chip lead into the second day of the $888 buy-in “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold ’em tournament. Hale, who has cashed in three events this summer, is followed closely by Flight D leader Paul Berger, with unofficially 374 players remaining.

— Artur Rudziankov of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Mario Prats are heads-up for the bracelet after action was halted in the $1,500 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event. Rudziankov opens with a 2-to-1 chip advantage, as he looks to become only the second Czech player to win a bracelet.

Weekend’s highlights:

— Thomas “FLOATZ” Cannuli won the $3,333 buy-in WSOP.com Online High Roller event ($322,814) for his first career bracelet. Cannuli, a professional poker player from Cape May, New Jersey, was the sixth-place finisher in the 2015 Main Event.

— Tommy Le, an entrepreneur from Orange, California, won the $10,000 buy-in Pot-limit Omaha Championship ($938,732) for his first career bracelet.

— Professional poker player Tom Koral of Chicago won the $1,500 buy-in Seven-card Stud event ($96,907) for his first career bracelet. Koral overcame a nearly 20-to-1 chip disadvantage to begin heads-up play.

— Andres Korn won the $5,000 buy-in No-limit Hold ’em event ($618,285) to become the second player from Argentina to capture a bracelet.

— Smith Sirisakorn, a restaurant operator from Cupertino, California, won the $2,500 buy-in Mixed Omaha/Seven-card Stud Hi-Low/8 or better event ($215,902). It was the second-ever event Sirisakorn entered at the WSOP.

— Jens Lakemeier, a professional poker player from Germany now living in Vienna, won the $2,500 buy-in Mixed Big Bet event ($112,232) for his first career bracelet.

Quotable:

“I don’t play poker for a living, you know. At the same time, I’m not bad at it. I don’t really know what you would consider a professional player. You could say I’m a tough fish, right? I’m a strong fish is what I am.” — Le, who made five previous WSOP final tables in PLO, including three last year.