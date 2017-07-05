A look at Day 36 of the World Series of Poker

Here’s what to expect Wednesday at the World Series of Poker.
Wednesday’s schedule:
11 a.m. — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)
Noon — $1,000 No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)
Noon — $1,000 No-limit Hold ’em (Final day)
1 p.m. — $888 “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)
2 p.m. — $50,000 Poker Players Championship (Day 4)
2 p.m. — $1,500 Mixed No-limit Hold ’em/Pot-limit Omaha (Final table)
3 p.m. — $25,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha (4-day event)
Players to watch:
• Professional poker player Isaac Haxton leads the final 15 players in the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship. Haxton is in the top 20 on poker’s all-time money list with more than $13 million in live tournament earnings, but has yet to win a bracelet. Former PPC winner Matthew Ashton of England is second in chips, while Daniel Negreanu sits fifth.
• Romania’s Alexandru Papazian and Kilian Kramer from Germany are heads-up for the bracelet and $888,888 first prize in the $888 buy-in “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold ’em event. Papazian holds a 3½-to-1 chip advantage after the two agreed to pause the action early Wednesday.
• Player of the Year candidate Ryan Hughes is third in chips with 20 players remaining in the $1,000 No-limit Hold ’em event. Also alive is John Monnette, who currently sits seventh in the POY standings, four spots below Hughes.
• Ryan Laplante bagged the chip for the second straight day and is looking to go wire-to-wire in the $1,500 buy-in Mixed No-limit Hold ’em/Pot-limit Omaha event. Las Vegas resident Shannon Shorr is fourth with 16 players left after having less than one big blind at one point on Day 2.
• Poker pro Dylan Linde of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, leads the final 27 players in the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em turbo event. Linde won the WSOP Circuit Main Event in Hammond, Indiana, last October for nearly $350,000.
Quotable:
When i have my greatest card run tomorrow to set myself up for a final table run in 50kppc i will do this for all people that stood by me
— Mike Matusow (@themouthmatusow) July 4, 2017