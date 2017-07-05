A look at Day 36 of the World Series of Poker

Professional poker player Isaac Haxton leads the final 15 players in the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship. Haxton is in the top 20 on poker’s all-time money list with more than $13 million in live tournament earnings but has yet to win a bracelet.

Poker dealer Tim Schmecht, center, deals a game during the 48th annual World Series of Poker at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July, 3, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here’s what to expect Wednesday at the World Series of Poker.

Wednesday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)

Noon — $1,000 No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

Noon — $1,000 No-limit Hold ’em (Final day)

1 p.m. — $888 “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $50,000 Poker Players Championship (Day 4)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Mixed No-limit Hold ’em/Pot-limit Omaha (Final table)

3 p.m. — $25,000 High Roller Pot-limit Omaha (4-day event)

Players to watch:

• Professional poker player Isaac Haxton leads the final 15 players in the $50,000 buy-in Poker Players Championship. Haxton is in the top 20 on poker’s all-time money list with more than $13 million in live tournament earnings, but has yet to win a bracelet. Former PPC winner Matthew Ashton of England is second in chips, while Daniel Negreanu sits fifth.

• Romania’s Alexandru Papazian and Kilian Kramer from Germany are heads-up for the bracelet and $888,888 first prize in the $888 buy-in “Crazy Eights” No-limit Hold ’em event. Papazian holds a 3½-to-1 chip advantage after the two agreed to pause the action early Wednesday.

• Player of the Year candidate Ryan Hughes is third in chips with 20 players remaining in the $1,000 No-limit Hold ’em event. Also alive is John Monnette, who currently sits seventh in the POY standings, four spots below Hughes.

• Ryan Laplante bagged the chip for the second straight day and is looking to go wire-to-wire in the $1,500 buy-in Mixed No-limit Hold ’em/Pot-limit Omaha event. Las Vegas resident Shannon Shorr is fourth with 16 players left after having less than one big blind at one point on Day 2.

• Poker pro Dylan Linde of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, leads the final 27 players in the $1,000 buy-in No-limit Hold’em turbo event. Linde won the WSOP Circuit Main Event in Hammond, Indiana, last October for nearly $350,000.

