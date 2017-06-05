A look at Day 6 of the World Series of Poker

A dealer lays out cards at the Rio Convention Center on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 in Las Vegas. The 48th annual WSOP begins Wednesday and will continue for the following seven and a half weeks. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.

Monday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,000 Tag Team No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event)

2 p.m. — $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball (Final day)

2 p.m. — $565 “The Colossus” No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $111,111 High Roller for One Drop No-limit Hold ’em (Final day)

3 p.m. — $1,500 Dealers Choice/Six -Handed (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier owns a sizable lead entering the final table of the $111,111 High Roller for One Drop. The popular Frenchman has nearly twice as many chips as his nearest competitor, 2014 Main Event champion Martin Jacobson.

Also chasing the $3.69 million first prize are Italy’s Dario Sammartino, Rainer Kempe of Germany, Andrew Robl, Doug Polk, Haralabos Voulgaris, Michael Kamran and Chris Moore.

— Cord Garcia, a professional poker player from Houston, will have one of the largest stacks in the room when all the remaining players combine for Day 2 of “The Colossus” tournament. Garcia won the inaugural “Colossus” event in 2015.

Ardavan Yazdi of Los Angeles owns the overall lead with 634 of the 18,053 entrants remaining.

— Terry “Doc” Jennings leads the final seven players in the $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball event. Two-time bracelet winner Chris Bjorin of Sweden and fromer bracelet winner Jesse Martin also remain in contention.

— Mike Gorodinsky, the 2015 WSOP Player of the Year, sits atop the chip count in the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship. Several notables are among the 64 remaining players, including Daniel Negreanu, Ray Dehkharghani, Anthony Zinno, Mike Matusow, Jeff Lisandro and defending champion Benny Glaser.

Weekend’s highlights:

— Benjamin Zamani, a professional poker player from Boca Raton, Florida, won the $1,500 Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better event ($238,620) for his second career gold bracelet.

— Joseph “ul_gg” Mitchell won the $333 WSOP.com Online No-limit Hold ’em event ($122,314) for his first career bracelet and the largest cash of his career. Mitchell’s run to the title was made easier when his opponent, Mark “PLODonkey17” Scacewater, sat out for most of their heads-up match.

— Upeshka De Silva, a professional poker player residing in Katy, Texas, won the $3,000 No-limit Hold ’em Shootout event ($229,923) for his second career gold bracelet. De Silva nearly didn’t make it to Las Vegas in time to register for the tournament after his flight was delayed.

— Liv Boeree and Igor Kurganov, one of poker’s most recognizable couples, won the $10,000 Tag Team No-limit Hold ’em event ($273,964) for their first career bracelets. Boeree and Kurganov donated half their winnings to charity. The team led by Daniel Negreanu finished third.

Quotable:

“I told my friends before I won my first bracelet that I was going to win two, so I don’t know if that means I’m capped now.” — De Silva, on winning his second WSOP career event.