A look at Day 7 of the World Series of Poker

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.
Tuesday’s schedule:
11 a.m. — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (3-day event) $1,500
Noon — $1,000 Tag Team No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)
2 p.m. — $565 “The Colossus” No-limit Hold ’em (Day 3)
2 p.m. — $10,000 Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship (Final table)
2 p.m. — $1,500 Dealer Choice/Six-Handed (Day 2)
3 p.m. — $1,500 No-limit 2-7 Draw Lowball (3-day event)
Players to watch:
— Professional poker player Matt Affleck remains in the hunt for his first career WSOP bracelet and will have one of the largest chip stacks in the room when the $565 “Colossus” event resumes. Affleck, who has more than $1 million in career WSOP earnings, enters Day 3 in 10th place with 41 players remaining.
Raul Martinez Requena of London has the overall lead, and Las Vegas resident Pojana Jenne is fourth.
— Former bracelet winner Abe Mosseri holds a commanding lead in the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship. But there should be an enthusiastic rail for Daniel Negreanu, who is chasing his seventh career bracelet and sits in sixth place with 17 players remaining.
— Many of the “all-star teams” in the $1,000 Tag Team No-Limit Hold ’em event fell by the wayside, but the power quartet of Maria Ho, Fedor Holz, Rainer Kempe and Philipp Zukernik survived to Day 2 with 93 others. John Hulett and Deepinder Singh, a pair of regulars on the Los Angeles-area tournament circuit, hold the chip lead.
— Defending champion Lawrence Berg of Las Vegas is in fourth place with 89 players left in the $1,500 Dealers Choice Six-Handed event. Several other former bracelet winners remain, including Justin Bonomo, Jeff Madsen and Robert Mizrachi, who won this event in 2015.
Monday’s highlights:
— Jesse Martin of Northborough, Massachusetts, won the $2,500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball ($130,948) for his second career bracelet. Australian James Obst, who was 13th in last year’s Main Event, finished as runner-up.
— Las Vegas resident Doug Polk won the $111,111 High Roller for One Drop ($3,686,865) for his third career bracelet. Bertrand “ElkY” Grospellier was second.
Quotable:
“I feel great … sorry, I got choked up for a second. I feel amazing having two bracelets. I’m more excited that it’s so early in the Series. Now, I can really go for a couple more this year and grab a bunch of results.” — Martin, on his emotional victory.