A look at Day 8 of the World Series of Poker

Jeff Gross plays poker in a tag team event during the opening of the World Series of Poker at the Rio Convention Center on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Here’s what to expect today at the World Series of Poker.

Wednesday’s schedule:

11 a.m. — $1,500 H.O.R.S.E. (3-day event)

Noon — $1,000 Tag Team No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

Noon — $1,500 No-limit Hold ’em (Day 2)

2 p.m. — $10,000 Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship (Final table)

2 p.m. — $565 “The Colossus” No-limit Hold ’em (Final table)

2 p.m. — $1,500 Dealers Choice/Six-Handed (Final table)

2 p.m. — $1,500 No-limit 2-7 Draw Lowball (Day 2)

3 p.m. — $10,000 Heads-up No-limit Hold ’em Championship (3-day event)

Players to watch:

— Daniel Negreanu and Abe Mosseri battled into the wee hours Wednesday morning before play was halted in the $10,000 Omaha Hi-Low/8 or Better Championship. Negreanu, who is seeking his seventh career bracelet, will be at a 2-to-1 chip disadvantage when heads-up play resumes at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

— Mark Babekov of Fountain Hills, Arizona, enters the final table of “The Colossus” event with the chip lead as nine players chase the $1 million first prize.

Professional poker player Matt Affleck has the short stack, and there likely will be a vocal anti-sweat for Luke Vrabel, who clashed with spectators and tournament officials on multiple occasions during 10-handed play late Tuesday.

— Professional poker players D.J. MacKinnon and Esther Taylor own the chip lead at the start of the final table for the $1,000 Tag Tag event. Other notables in the field include the team of Ryan Laplante and Sam Cohen, along with the Mukul Pahuja-Jonas Wexler pairing.

— Former bracelet winner David Bach of Athens, Georgia, has a commanding chip lead with nine players left in the $1,500 Dealers Choice/Six-Handed event. Poker pro Chip Jett, a Henderson resident, is third as he tries to win his first career bracelet.

— Phil Hellmuth is lurking near the top of the leaderboard in the $1,500 No-limit 2-7 Lowball Draw with 50 of the 266 entrants still standing. In addition to the 14-time bracelet winner, notable names such as Benny Glaser, Michael Gathy, Rep Porter and Anthony Zinno remain.

— Great Britain’s Ben Heath bagged the chip lead after the opening day of the $1,500 No-limit Hold’em event. Two-time bracelet winner Loni Harwood is fourth, as 275 of the 1,739 entrants remain.

Quotable: