A Super Bowl ‘prop’ bet like no other

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift on the field after the Super Bowl in Las Vegas? According to reports, “Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

Taylor Swift, left, and Donna Kelce watch the Kansas City Chiefs receive the Lamar Hunt trophey after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Taylor Swift speaks with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift after the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the wedding capital of the world?

FanDuel Sportsbook in Canada posted odds on that proposition and bettors responded with a resounding “No.”

“No” opened as a -250 favorite, while “Yes” opened as a +190 underdog. Bettors swiftly pounded the “No” on the prop, which caused the odds to soar to -3,500 against the proposal. It must take place on the field at Allegiant Stadium after the game for action.

A minus symbol represents how much money a bettor must wager to win $100. In this case, a bettor must wager $3,500 to win $100 that the Chiefs tight end won’t propose to his pop superstar girlfriend after the game.

The New York Post’s “Page Six” gossip page reported Dec. 16 that Kelce had gone to Swift’s father, Scott, for his blessing to propose to his daughter.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it,” a source close to Kelce told the Post. “And Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

Kelce and Swift hugged and kissed Sunday on the field after Kansas City’s upset win over Baltimore in the AFC Championship game. Kelce also told Swift “I love you” in a moment caught on video by “Inside the NFL.”

