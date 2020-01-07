A tie in Golden Nugget contest, but 1 winner

Two entries from the same contestant finished first in a field of 282 in the Ultimate Football Challenge to win a total of $158,124.

The Golden Nugget casino-hotel in Las Vegas (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge finished in a tie, but the money’s going to the same place.

Two entries from the same contestant, under the aliases AckAttack-2 and AckAttack-3, tied for first among 282 entries in the seasonlong $1,000 handicapping contest and received $79,062 each for a total of of $158,124. The winner’s name has not been released.

The entries each finished 73-42-4, besting two entries from Sirius that finished tied for third. The Sirius-2 entry could have tied for first in the final game, but Louisiana-Lafayette failed to cover as a 14-point favorite in a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl on Monday.

Both AckAttack entries were tied for fourth coming into the final week but went 5-2 and surged to the victory. Six of the same selections were used on each entry (Oklahoma State +6½, Iowa -2, Clemson -2, Michigan +7, Minnesota +7, Baylor +6). AckAttack-2 had the Baltimore Ravens plus 2, and AckAttack-3 had Louisiana State minus 13.5.

Team MM-1 held the lead going into the last week but went 1-6 to finish in ninth place for $5,270.80.

The Ultimate Football Challenge has contestants select seven college or NFL sides each week for 17 weeks. The final week included Week 17 of the NFL season and college bowl games.

