59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Betting

A tie in Golden Nugget contest, but 1 winner

By Jim Barnes Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2020 - 2:15 pm
 

The Golden Nugget Ultimate Football Challenge finished in a tie, but the money’s going to the same place.

Two entries from the same contestant, under the aliases AckAttack-2 and AckAttack-3, tied for first among 282 entries in the seasonlong $1,000 handicapping contest and received $79,062 each for a total of of $158,124. The winner’s name has not been released.

The entries each finished 73-42-4, besting two entries from Sirius that finished tied for third. The Sirius-2 entry could have tied for first in the final game, but Louisiana-Lafayette failed to cover as a 14-point favorite in a 27-17 win over Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl on Monday.

Both AckAttack entries were tied for fourth coming into the final week but went 5-2 and surged to the victory. Six of the same selections were used on each entry (Oklahoma State +6½, Iowa -2, Clemson -2, Michigan +7, Minnesota +7, Baylor +6). AckAttack-2 had the Baltimore Ravens plus 2, and AckAttack-3 had Louisiana State minus 13.5.

Team MM-1 held the lead going into the last week but went 1-6 to finish in ninth place for $5,270.80.

The Ultimate Football Challenge has contestants select seven college or NFL sides each week for 17 weeks. The final week included Week 17 of the NFL season and college bowl games.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
People watch Super Bowl LIII at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. ...
Westgate SuperContest making changes for next year
By Jim Barnes / RJ

The NFL handicapping contest will open registration for next year starting Monday, with new quarterly bonuses and a later deadline to submit picks.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers du ...
NFL’s wild-card weekend offers no safe bets
By Brent Musburger Special to the / RJ

Nothing is more difficult to handicap than the NFL’s wild-card weekend. Three seasons ago, all four favorites won and cashed against the spread. Underdogs are 8-0 ATS since.

Nevada running back Toa Taua (35) runs against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college footba ...
2019 college football bowl betting trends
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Ohio is 4-8 ATS this season but did win and cover its last two games. The Bobcats have won and covered their last two and three of their last four bowl games.