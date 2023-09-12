92°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Aaron Rodgers’ injury dramatically impacts Jets’ odds at sportsbooks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 12, 2023 - 12:14 pm
 
Updated September 12, 2023 - 12:30 pm
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter ...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is tended to on the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Fl ...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of ...
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury put a hurt on the New York Jets’ odds at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Westgate SuperBook listed the Jets at 60-1 to win the Super Bowl on Tuesday, while Circa sportsbook had New York at 69-1. The Jets entered the season 16-1 to win the title after acquiring Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

With Zach Wilson expected to start at quarterback in Rodgers’ place, the Jets are consensus 9½-point underdogs at Dallas on Sunday after being +3½ on the look-ahead line last week. New York is a +375 money-line underdog at the SuperBook and +395 at Circa.

Rodgers was injured on the Jets’ fourth play Monday when he tried to spin away from Buffalo defensive end Leonard Floyd and his left foot appeared to get caught in the turf as he twisted his body.

ESPN reported Tuesday that an MRI confirmed Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon.

The Jets rallied for a 22-16 overtime victory over the Bills, as Wilson threw a tying touchdown pass with 4:55 remaining and Xavier Gipson returned a punt 65 yards for the winning score.

Despite the victory, New York is a -185 favorite at Circa to miss the playoffs and +160 to make the postseason.

After entering as the second choice to win the AFC East, the Jets climbed to +450 at Circa to win the division. The Bills and Dolphins are +180 co-favorites.

Sportsbooks also adjusted the future odds to win the AFC, with the Jets 30-1 at the SuperBook and 32-1 at Circa.

The Jets’ season win total opened at 9½ at the SuperBook in May, and they were favored to go over. New York’s adjusted season win total is the only one not listed by Caesars Sportsbook.

The Raiders host the Jets on Nov. 12. The line and total for the game are not posted.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
15 Nevada Albertsons to be sold if merger with Smith’s parent company is approved
15 Nevada Albertsons to be sold if merger with Smith’s parent company is approved
2
MGM Resorts nationwide work to recover from cybersecurity issue
MGM Resorts nationwide work to recover from cybersecurity issue
3
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
4
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
Ed Sheeran says ‘safety issue’ caused last-minute Allegiant show cancellation
5
CCSD declares impasse in contract negotiations with teachers union
CCSD declares impasse in contract negotiations with teachers union
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Sportsbook bashed for insensitive 9/11 sports bet
By Colin Salao AMG-TheStreet

September 11 is a somber day for the United States, but one sportsbook turned what should be a commemoration into a promotion.

More stories
‘MNF’ betting: Sharp money, 6-figure bet on Jets-Bills game
‘MNF’ betting: Sharp money, 6-figure bet on Jets-Bills game
Sharp, recreational bettors on same side in Raiders-Broncos game
Sharp, recreational bettors on same side in Raiders-Broncos game
Raiders ‘massive liability’ at sportsbooks to win Super Bowl
Raiders ‘massive liability’ at sportsbooks to win Super Bowl
NFL Week 1 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
NFL Week 1 betting breakdown: Predictions for every game
How Travis Kelce injury impacts betting line for Lions-Chiefs opener
How Travis Kelce injury impacts betting line for Lions-Chiefs opener
Sharp bettors cause line move on Raiders-Cowboys preseason finale
Sharp bettors cause line move on Raiders-Cowboys preseason finale