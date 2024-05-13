Aces’ betting line moves with Brittney Griner out with injury
The Las Vegas Aces will open their pursuit of a three-peat as WNBA champions against the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Aces are consensus 13½-point favorites, but the line has bounced around with Phoenix center Brittney Griner dealing with a toe fracture in her left foot.
The Mercury said Monday afternoon she will be out and evaluated “in the coming weeks.” That caused the Aces to shoot up to 15½-point favorites.
“I opened the Aces up 14½, and there’s 13½ out there, because I saw Friday that Brittney Griner’s in a walking boot,” Westgate SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said Monday morning. “I’d be surprised if she plays, just based on seeing the pictures out there. I expect that line to go up.”
Griner, tied for the 25-1 fifth choice at the Westgate to win the MVP award, didn’t play in Phoenix’s 98-85 preseason loss to Los Angeles on Friday. A photo posted on X showed Griner on a scooter before the game with a walking boot on her left foot.
The SuperBook lowered the line to 14 on Monday morning after taking money on the Mercury +14½. Sherman said the move was based on market difference.
The Aces were -13 at Circa Sports as of Monday morning and -13½ at Station Sports, BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook.
The consensus total is 169½, with Circa at 168½.
Sherman bet on the Aces -13½, mostly because he didn’t expect Griner to play.
“It will be tough for (Phoenix) going against the Aces bringing everybody back, because the Mercury have a new influx of players,” Sherman said. “It might take them a couple games to get some chemistry going.”
