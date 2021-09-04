AFC North betting preview: Are Big Ben, Steelers finished?

Since Ben Roethlisberger took over as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback in his rookie year of 2004, the storied franchise has not had a losing season.

In this Aug. 21, 2021, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) speaks in a huddle in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Pittsburgh. The defending AFC North champions Steelers face a daunting road if they want to return to the playoffs, beginning with the season opener at Buffalo on Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

In this Aug. 21, 2021, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Pittsburgh. The defending AFC North champions Steelers face a daunting road if they want to return to the playoffs, beginning with the season opener at Buffalo on Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Don Wright, File)

In this Aug. 21, 2021, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Pittsburgh. The defending AFC North champions Steelers face a daunting road if they want to return to the playoffs, beginning with the season opener at Buffalo on Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich, File)

Since Ben Roethlisberger took over as the Steelers starting quarterback in his rookie year of 2004, the storied franchise has not had a losing season.

That streak is in jeopardy in what many believe will be 39-year-old Big Ben’s final NFL season.

Pittsburgh has a season win total of 8½ at Circa Sports that is shaded to the under (-135) and it’s the +505 third choice to repeat as AFC North champion behind the Baltimore Ravens (+125) and Cleveland Browns (+135).

“They’re in a very tough division. The Ravens and Browns are both very, very good,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said. “But nobody should be that down on them. Around the league, people are not that down on them. The media is.

“People forget that the one team last year that did not have a bye was the Steelers, and they faded down the end.”

Following an 11-0 start last season, the Steelers lost four of their final five regular-season games before getting blown out by the Browns in the wild-card playoffs as Roethlisberger threw four interceptions.

Pittsburgh, +195 to make the playoffs and 40-1 to win the Super Bowl, has the NFL’s toughest schedule based on opponents’ 2020 winning percentage (.574) and 2021 season win totals (156).

Roethlisberger, 39, will have an array of weapons in wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool and running back Najee Harris, their first-round pick out of Alabama.

“The key with the Steelers is their offensive line. It’s totally revamped,” longtime Las Vegas bookmaker Nick Bogdanovich said. “They’ve got to get line play. If Ben is under duress, it’s going to be a long season. He’ll get old real fast.”

Here’s a quick glance at the rest of the division:

Cleveland Browns

■ Season win total: 10½ (o-115)

■ Make playoffs (yes/no): -235/+200

■ Super Bowl odds: 13-1

After snapping a string of 12 straight losing seasons last year, when they went 11-5 under NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski before losing 22-17 to the Chiefs in the divisional playoff round, the Browns are the people’s choice to win the Super Bowl.

Cleveland is the largest Super Bowl liability at Caesars Sports, which is on the hook for seven figures, and second in tickets at BetMGM behind the Raiders.

“The Cleveland Browns are very much the public team for the Super Bowl,” Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said.

Circa moved the Browns from 20-1 to 18-1 to 14-1.

“When I went to 14-1, I thought, ‘OK, this is not a good bet. If you want to bet the Browns at 14-1, go ahead.’ And they’ve continued to do it,” Bennett said. “We’ve taken quite a bit of money on the Browns at 14-1.”

Circa has since lowered Cleveland to 13-1.

Baltimore Ravens

■ Season win total: 11 (u-115)

■ Make playoffs (yes/no): -285/+240

■ Super Bowl odds: 15-1

The Ravens have a higher season win total than the Browns but are 15-1 at Circa to win the Super Bowl compared to Cleveland at 13-1.

“We’re a winner to the Ravens and a loser to the Browns because the public just won’t stop betting the Browns,” Bennett said.

Despite Baltimore also being a slight favorite over Cleveland to win the division, the Ravens have attracted the least amount of action of any NFL team at the Westgate SuperBook.

“Both of these teams are terrific teams. It’s a coin flip,” SuperBook vice president of risk Ed Salmons said. “You’re talking about two of the best coaches in the NFL in Stefanski and (Baltimore’s John) Harbaugh. That’s as good as it gets in coaching.”

The Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending injury but it didn’t affect their odds.

“One thing the Ravens do is rotate running running backs, plus Lamar Jackson runs so much I don’t see it as a big deal,” Salmons said.

Cincinnati Bengals

■ Season win total: 6½ (u-120)

■ Make playoffs (yes/no): +525/-700

■ Super Bowl odds: 225-1

SuperBook bettors are banking on the Bengals to go under their win total after going 4-11-1 in their first season with QB Joe Burrow, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 11.

The Bengals have talented young weapons on offense in receivers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase and running back Joe Mixon.

“I think Cincinnati will be improved this year,” Salmons said. “But Burrow’s knee is a question mark.”

Best bet

Steelers Over 8½ wins (+110): Coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing record and Pittsburgh still has enough talent, along with nine home games, to at least go 9-8.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.