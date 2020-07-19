AL Central betting preview capsules

The American League Central is clearly a three-team race. The Twins are favored to repeat as division champions, but the Indians and White Sox are capable contenders.

This is the fourth in a series of MLB divisional previews from a betting perspective. The season begins Thursday.

The American League Central is clearly a three-team race this season.

The Twins are the favorites to repeat as division champions, and the Indians and up-and-coming White Sox are capable contenders, especially in a 60-game season.

The Royals and Tigers clearly are not contenders. They’re each coming off 100-loss seasons and are part of a six-pack of teams — with the Orioles, Marlins, Mariners and Giants — tied for the longest odds to win the World Series at 300-1.

Here are team-by-team breakdowns, listed in order of the teams’ odds to win the division at the Westgate:

Minnesota Twins

Futures odds: 16-1 to win World Series, 7-1 to win AL, -140 to win division

Season win total: 34½

Last season: 101-61 (first in division, lost 3-0 to Yankees in ALDS)

Outlook: Minnesota had a record five players reach the 30-home run mark last season and added third baseman Josh Donaldson, who hit 37 homers last season for the Braves.

The Twins have a solid top three in their starting rotation in Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi and Rich Hill. Berrios is 20-1 to win the AL Cy Young and Hill 25-1.

“I really like the Twins a lot,” Sunset Station sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “Playing 20 games against the Tigers and Royals really bodes well for this team.”

Cleveland Indians

Futures odds: 25-1 to win World Series, 10-1 to win AL, +260 to win division

Season win total: 32½

Last season: 93-69 (second in division)

Outlook: Cleveland traded former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to the Rangers in December, but still features a solid rotation led by Cy Young candidates Shane Bieber (12-1) and Mike Clevinger (16-1).

“They have one of the better rotations in the American League, and pitching always wins games,” said handicapper Micah Roberts (Sportsline.com).

Shortstop Francisco Lindor is tied for the 12-1 third choice to win AL MVP.

“The Indians are being overlooked because they traded Kluber,” Westgate sportsbook manager Randy Blum said.

Chicago White Sox

Futures odds: 30-1 to win World Series, 12-1 to win AL, +450 to win division

Season win total: 31

Last season: 72-89 (third in division)

Outlook: Chicago has been a popular pick to win the World Series after adding veterans Edwin Encarnacion, Yasmani Grandal and Dallas Keuchel to a team teeming with young talent.

“Everyone’s waiting for it all to come together for them,” Blum said. “I don’t think there’s a doubt that it’s going to happen. It’s just if it’s this year.”

Tim Anderson led the majors in batting last season (.335), Luis Robert is the +225 favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year award and Lucas Giolito is tied for the 12-1 fifth choice to win the AL Cy Young. The White Sox also feature two 30-homer hitters in Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez and rising star Yoan Moncada.

“This team kind of has the same hype the Cubs did when they won it all a year or two earlier than expected,” Esposito said. “Pitching is key, but this team can definitely score.”

Roberts likes Chicago to win the division and make a run for the World Series title.

“(The +450 division odds) is more of a testament to how good the Twins are supposed to be,” he said. “But for a short stretch, go go Sox.”

Kansas City Royals

Futures odds: 300-1 to win World Series, 150-1 to win AL, 30-1 to win division

Season win total: 24½

Last season: 59-103 (fourth in division)

Outlook: Five years removed from a World Series title, the Royals are coming off back-to-back 100-loss seasons and show no signs of turning things around this year.

On the bright side, they should be better than the Tigers.

Detroit Tigers

Futures odds: 300-1 to win World Series, 150-1 to win AL, 50-1 to win division

Season win total: 22

Last season: 47-114 (fifth in division)

Outlook: Detroit is coming off one of the worst seasons in baseball history and has averaged 103 losses the past three years.

Two-time AL MVP Miguel Cabrera, 37, finished with career lows in homers (12) and RBIs (59) last season.

“They’re just going to be bad,” Blum said.

Best bets

(Based on Review-Journal analysis, informed by opinions from bookmakers and handicappers)

Futures: White Sox to win division (+450), World Series (30-1)

Win total: White Sox over 31

