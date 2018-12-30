Alabama becomes a 6-point favorite to win college football title

Top-ranked Alabama has been made a 6-point favorite to win the College Football Playoff national championship over No. 2 Clemson, according to odds released Saturday at both the Westgate and William Hill.
The national title game will be played Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.
The total opened 59½ at the Westgate and 58½ at William Hill.
Alabama (14-0) advanced to the title game with a 45-34 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday night. Earlier in the day, Clemson reached the final with a 30-3 victory over No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.
