Alabama becomes a 6-point favorite to win college football title

Top-ranked Alabama has been made a 6-point favorite to win the College Football Playoff national championship over No. 2 Clemson, according to odds released Saturday at both the Westgate and William Hill.

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Top-ranked Alabama has been made a 6-point favorite to win the College Football Playoff national championship over No. 2 Clemson, according to odds released Saturday at both the Westgate and William Hill.

The national title game will be played Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California.

The total opened 59½ at the Westgate and 58½ at William Hill.

Alabama (14-0) advanced to the title game with a 45-34 victory over No. 4 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday night. Earlier in the day, Clemson reached the final with a 30-3 victory over No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.