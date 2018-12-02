Alabama, Clemson open as double-digit favorites in CFP

Moments after the four-team College Football Playoff field was announced Sunday morning, Las Vegas sports books posted lines on the two national semifinals that will take place Dec. 29.
Top seed Alabama (13-0) opened as a 14-point favorite over No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) at the Westgate sports book.
No. 2 Clemson (13-0) opened as an 11½-point favorite over No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0).
Georgia (11-2) earned the No. 5 seed after squandering a 14-point lead in Saturday’s 35-28 loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game.
Ohio State (12-1) settled for the No. 6 seed after beating Northwestern 45-24 in Saturday’s Big Ten championship game.
