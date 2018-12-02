Alabama, Clemson open as double-digit favorites in CFP

Top seed Alabama (13-0) opened as a 14-point favorite over No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) at the Westgate sports book.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) speaks to fans after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Georgia and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. Alabama won 35-28. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Moments after the four-team College Football Playoff field was announced Sunday morning, Las Vegas sports books posted lines on the two national semifinals that will take place Dec. 29.

Top seed Alabama (13-0) opened as a 14-point favorite over No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) at the Westgate sports book.

No. 2 Clemson (13-0) opened as an 11½-point favorite over No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0).

Georgia (11-2) earned the No. 5 seed after squandering a 14-point lead in Saturday’s 35-28 loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game.

Ohio State (12-1) settled for the No. 6 seed after beating Northwestern 45-24 in Saturday’s Big Ten championship game.

