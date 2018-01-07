Alabama edges Georgia in CFP national championship opinion poll

Here’s a survey of opinions from Review-Journal staff members, other media, oddsmakers and professional handicappers on Monday’s college football national title game between Alabama (-4) and Georgia.

Alabama defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (9) celebrates his sack in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alabama is a 4-point favorite over Georgia in Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship. The total is 44½.

Mark Anderson, Review-Journal: Alabama, 31-28

Alabama’s vaunted defense has struggled in the past two championship games and will again, but the Crimson Tide will find a way to win.

Johnny Avello, Wynn Las Vegas sports book director: Alabama, 24-17

Respect the Bulldogs, but I’ll side with a prepared Alabama defense that allows under three yards per rush and 5½ yards per pass. If things don’t go according to plan, Jalen Hurts will find a way.

Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill sports book director: Georgia, 23-20

The Bulldogs’ freshman quarterback handles the pressure ‘Bama throws at him.

Steve Cofield, ESPN Radio, Sirius XM Mad Dog Sports Radio: Alabama, 23-10

Jalen Hurts will play a clean game while Georgia freshman QB Jake Fromm will make a few key errors. The Crimson Tide defense will stymie the Bulldogs’ two-headed monster at running back.

Dave Cokin, ESPN Radio, SmokinCokin.com: Georgia, 24-21

Saban’s record vs. his assistants is daunting and Alabama dominated last week. But Georgia is fearless and, aside from the Auburn disaster, no one has stopped its running game for 60 minutes. Mild upset in a thriller.

Joe D’Amico, Aasiwins.com: Alabama, 24-17

Georgia’s lack of passing allows Alabama to key on the run and the turnover battle will be won by the Tide, whose defense will get to Fromm.

Todd Dewey, Review-Journal: Alabama, 24-13

Nick Saban won’t squander his second chance to join Bear Bryant as the only coaches with six national titles.

Chuck Esposito, Sunset Station sports book director: Alabama, 27-16

Old-fashioned defensive battle when these two meet. ‘Bama’s defense is stout and will shut down Chubb and Michel and dare freshman quarterback Jake Fromm to beat them. Roll Tide.

Jim Feist, JimFeist.com: Alabama, 19-16

Under 44½ for me. Both teams will come to play and be a little nervous to begin with. Georgia won’t have much success scoring but I also don’t see Bama having much success penetrating the Bulldogs’ defense.

Doug Fitz, SystemPlays.com: Alabama, 30-23

The Tide won’t lose consecutive championship games and everyone likes Georgia, so roll Tide in a higher-scoring game than most think.

Mark Franco, FrancoSports.com: Georgia, 24-20

While defense will be the key for both teams, Georgia‘s true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm will do just enough to keep Alabama’s defense on its heels and come away with a national championship.

Bernie Fratto, BernieFratto.com: Alabama, 26-20

Nick Saban is relentless when facing exes in big games, going 11-0 straight up and 9-2 ATS while winning by an average score of 38-10. But both teams have top-five defenses so this will be a nice slugfest. Roll Tide.

Ed Graney, Review-Journal: Alabama, 24-17

Nutjob Nick Saban wins another title and uses post-game rant to scold media on using sub-standard rat poison at home over leading brands.

Matt Holt, CG Technology sports book vice president: Georgia, 24-20

Alabama linebacker Anfernee Jennings’ injury is the biggest factor in this game as he dominated vs. Clemson. Without Jennings, Chubb and/or Michel will break off enough positive runs to lead the Bulldogs to the title.

Paul Howard, VSiN.com: Alabama, 24-14

Saban is 11-0 against his former assistants and this is the perfect matchup for ‘Bama as Fromm isn’t dangerous outside of the pocket and the Bulldogs don’t run the spread offense.

Andy Iskoe, TheLogicalApproach.com: Alabama, 27-16

Saban has the advantage of viewing Georgia at its best (a 28-7 win) and at its worst (a 40-17 loss) in its two games against Auburn. And facing a freshman quarterback doesn’t hurt, either.

Ron Kantowski, Review-Journal: Alabama, 27-20

Intensified Tide proves it deserved to be there, but at least Central Florida can say it beat Auburn.

Jay Kornegay, Westgate sports book director: Alabama, 24-17

Alabama has a chip on its shoulder and that’s not good for the Bulldogs. In a slow, tough, physical game, the Tide prevails.

Dana Lane, @DanaLaneSports: Georgia, 26-20

Georgia to find offense from its defense as Kirby Smart becomes the first Saban disciple to get a victory against him.

Allen Leiker, Review-Journal: Alabama, 24-17

Nick Saban owns his former assistants, going 11-0 against them. His defense will have his back in this one.

Bryan Leonard, Wagertalk.com: Alabama, 20-17

Georgia’s strength plays right into ‘Bama’s hands. Tide win on a late field goal.

Ed Malinowski, Stratosphere sports book director: Georgia, 27-21

Michel and Chubb will wear down the ‘Bama defense.

Tony Miller, Golden Nugget sports book director: Georgia, 21-17

Georgia wins a close game, as the two-headed running attack slows the game down. Fromm outplays Hurts.

Brent Musburger, VSiN host: Alabama, 30-17

I have great respect for what Kirby Smart has accomplished in two seasons at Georgia. Smart learned how to put a program together as a Nick Saban assistant, but Saban is 11-0 against his former assistant coaches. Make it 12-0.

Tony Nevill, TI sports book director: Alabama, 27-17

Hurts will pass ‘Bama and take down the ‘Dogs faster than Sherman burned down Atlanta during the Civil War.

Eric Parkila, @ParkilaSports: Alabama, 24-10

Alabama is no stranger to the championship game. Nick Saban will be better prepared than Kirby Smart.

Wes Reynolds, @WesReynolds1: Georgia, 24-21

Georgia will pressure Jalen Hurts just like it did against Baker Mayfield in the second half of the Rose Bowl. Expect the Bulldogs to go uptempo with a balanced offense to exploit the injured Tide defense.

Jay Rood, MGM Resorts sports book director: Georgia, 28-17

Familiar foe with a fresh-faced freshman quarterback produces unfamiliar results for Alabama.

Ed Salmons, Westgate sports book manager: Alabama, 21-20

In a so-called down year in the SEC, it managed to get both teams in the championship game.

Ted Sevransky, @teddy_covers, Sportsmemo.com: Alabama, 27-17

Nick Saban’s track record against his former assistants is as strong as it gets: 11-0, winning by an average of four TDs per game.

Jeff Sherman, Westgate sports book manager: Georgia, 21-17

Defense tends to win championships, but Alabama’s lackluster offense will fall short against their Southeastern Conference counterpart.

Alex B. Smith, AxSmithSports.com: Alabama, 38-35

The offenses steal the show in this game. Georgia running backs Sony Michel and Nick Chubb should be able to exploit the cluster injuries in ‘Bama’s linebacking corps, but I expect Nick Saban & Co. to find a way to win yet another national title.

Paul Stone, @PaulStoneSports: Alabama, 27-17

This isn’t Nick Saban’s best team by a long shot, but the Tide know their way around the national championship stage and Georgia expended lots of energy in its double-overtime victory over Oklahoma.

Jeff Stoneback, The Mirage sports book director: Alabama, 30-17

Alabama is at full strength now and Georgia won’t be able to win a shootout, a la the Rose Bowl, as ‘Bama’s defense will shut it down and win comfortably.

Ken Thomson, SportsXRadio.com: Georgia, 27-23

I’m convinced Nick Chubb is really Herschel Walker in ‘Dogs clothing. Here’s to a 1980 rerun. Go Dawgs.

Dave Tuley, VSiN.com reporter: Georgia, 20-17

Defensive battle goes to the Bulldogs with the more-tested and balanced offense. Give me Fromm-Chubb-Michel over Hurts and his supporting cast.

Matt Youmans, VSiN handicapper: Alabama, 24-16

It takes the courage of a bank robber to bet against Nick Saban at this time of year, and because of this run-stuffing Tide defense, it’s tough to see Saban losing back-to-back title games.

Mal Van Valkenburg, Review-Journal: Alabama, 20-17

The Crimson Tide have the better defense, but Georgia will keep it close for the cover in a low-scoring game.

Straight up picks: Alabama 26, Georgia 12

ATS picks: Alabama 20, Georgia 18

Totals: Over 12, under 26