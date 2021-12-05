Alabama, Georgia open as betting favorites in CFP semifinals

No. 1 Alabama is a 13-point favorite over No. 4 Cincinnati at the Westgate SuperBook and No. 3 Georgia is a 7½-point favorite over No. 2 Michigan.

Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) celebrates his interception and touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The College Football Playoff semifinals are set for Dec. 31 and the lines are up at Las Vegas sportsbooks, which are at odds with the rankings.

No. 1 Alabama is a 13-point favorite over No. 4 Cincinnati at the Westgate SuperBook and No. 3 Georgia is a 7½-point favorite over No. 2 Michigan.

Station Casinos and Caesars Sportsbook made Alabama a 13½-point favorite in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia a 7-point favorite in the Orange Bowl.

The total for Alabama-Cincinnati is 59 and the total for Georgia-Michigan is 43½; Cincinnati is 4-1 on the money line and Michigan pays +240 on the money line.

The winners will play Jan. 10 for the national championship.

The Crimson Tide (12-1) handed the Bulldogs (12-1) their first loss in a dominant 41-24 upset win Saturday as 6½-point underdogs in the Southeastern Conference title game.

The Wolverines (12-1) whipped Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten championship game, cruising to a cover as 12½-point favorites. But the books still have Georgia rated a touchdown higher than Michigan.

The Bearcats (13-0) became the first Group of 5 school to reach the CFP after completing an undefeated regular season and covering as 10½-point favorites over Houston in a 35-20 victory in the American Athletic Conference title game.

Alabama is the +110 favorite at the SuperBook to repeat as national champion. Georgia is the +140 second choice, Michigan is 8-1 and Cincinnati is 16-1.

