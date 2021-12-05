Alabama, Georgia open as betting favorites in CFP semifinals
No. 1 Alabama is a 13-point favorite over No. 4 Cincinnati at the Westgate SuperBook and No. 3 Georgia is a 7½-point favorite over No. 2 Michigan.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are set for Dec. 31 and the lines are up at Las Vegas sportsbooks, which are at odds with the rankings.
No. 1 Alabama is a 13-point favorite over No. 4 Cincinnati at the Westgate SuperBook and No. 3 Georgia is a 7½-point favorite over No. 2 Michigan.
Station Casinos and Caesars Sportsbook made Alabama a 13½-point favorite in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia a 7-point favorite in the Orange Bowl.
The total for Alabama-Cincinnati is 59 and the total for Georgia-Michigan is 43½; Cincinnati is 4-1 on the money line and Michigan pays +240 on the money line.
The winners will play Jan. 10 for the national championship.
The Crimson Tide (12-1) handed the Bulldogs (12-1) their first loss in a dominant 41-24 upset win Saturday as 6½-point underdogs in the Southeastern Conference title game.
The Wolverines (12-1) whipped Iowa 42-3 in the Big Ten championship game, cruising to a cover as 12½-point favorites. But the books still have Georgia rated a touchdown higher than Michigan.
The Bearcats (13-0) became the first Group of 5 school to reach the CFP after completing an undefeated regular season and covering as 10½-point favorites over Houston in a 35-20 victory in the American Athletic Conference title game.
Alabama is the +110 favorite at the SuperBook to repeat as national champion. Georgia is the +140 second choice, Michigan is 8-1 and Cincinnati is 16-1.
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.