Alabama opens as 4-point favorite over Georgia in title game

Alabama quickly climbed to a 4½-point favorite over Georgia at William Hill sports book in Monday’s national title game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson (30) intercepts a pass and returns it for a touchdown in the second half of the Sugar Bowl semi-final playoff game against Clemson for the NCAA college football national championship, in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Alabama opened as a 4-point favorite over Georgia at William Hill and the Westgate sports books in Monday’s national championship game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The total is 47.

The Crimson Tide quickly climbed to 4½-point favorites at William Hill on Monday night less than an hour after whipping Clemson 24-6 in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama closed as a 3½-point favorite over the Tigers.

The Bulldogs, who closed as 2½-point favorites over Oklahoma in Monday’s other CFP semifinal, outlasted the Sooners 54-48 in double overtime at the Rose Bowl.

Alabama is gunning for its fifth national title in nine seasons while Georgia is trying to win its first since 1980.

The Crimson Tide are minus-200 favorites on the money line and the Bulldogs are plus-175.

Alabama is 3-0 against Georgia straight up and 2-1 ATS since 2008. In the most recent meeting in 2015, the Tide beat the Bulldogs 38-10 at Georgia.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.