Alabama scores TD on fourth-and-31 to beat Auburn, rescue big bettor

Alabama faced fourth-and-goal at the Auburn 31 when Isaiah Bond caught a TD pass from Jalen Milroe in the corner of the end zone with 32 seconds left for a 27-24 win.

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) catches a touchdown pass in the final minute on a fourth-and-long play to secure a win over Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

On the 10-year anniversary of the “Kick Six” that lifted Auburn to a thrilling victory over Alabama in the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide stunned the Tigers on fourth-and-31 on Saturday.

Alabama trailed Auburn 24-20 and faced fourth-and-goal at the Tigers’ 31-yard line in the final minute when Isaiah Bond caught a touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe in the corner of the end zone with 32 seconds left to give the Crimson Tide a 27-24 victory.

Alabama didn’t cover as a 13½-point favorite, but the dramatic win bailed out a Caesars Sportsbook bettor who wagered $87,000 to win $13,384.62 on the Crimson Tide on the money line (-650).

Alabama had first-and-goal at the Auburn 7 before it lost 18 yards on a bad snap and was pushed back five more yards following an illegal downfield pass on third down after Milroe crossed the line of scrimmage.

A muffed punt gave the Tide the ball on the Auburn 20 with 4:48 left. Milroe was stopped a yard shy of the first down on third-and-20. But Roydell Williams took a pitch and converted the fourth down to set up the winning score at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Kick Six was the final play of the 2013 Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare. The game was tied 28-28 when Alabama’s potential game-winning 57-yard field goal was short, allowing Auburn’s Chris Davis to catch the ball. Davis returned the kick for the winning score to deny the two-time defending national champions a berth in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

Alabama’s improbable fourth-and-31 conversion will keep its playoff hopes intact, as it will face two-time defending national champion Georgia in next week’s SEC title game. Georgia is a 5-point favorite at Caesars.

Rebels’ run ends

UNLV entered Saturday’s regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium with the best spread record in college football at 10-1 ATS. That run came to an end as the Rebels (9-3), who closed as 1-point favorites, lost 37-31 to San Jose State.

San Jose State jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never trailed. UNLV cut the deficit to 20-17 after scoring a TD on its opening possession of the second half. But the Spartans answered with a TD and stayed ahead by double digits until the Rebels scored a TD with 1:27 left for the final margin.

UNLV, San Jose State and Boise State finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Mountain West. Computer rankings will determine which two teams will play in next week’s conference championship game.

