47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Betting

Alabama scores TD on fourth-and-31 to beat Auburn, rescue big bettor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2023 - 6:38 pm
 
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) catches a touchdown pass in the final minute on a fourth ...
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) catches a touchdown pass in the final minute on a fourth-and-long play to secure a win over Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) catches a touchdown pass in the final minute on a fourth ...
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) catches a touchdown pass in the final minute on a fourth-and-long play to secure a win over Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) reacts after catching a touchdown pass in the final minu ...
Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond (17) reacts after catching a touchdown pass in the final minute on a fourth-and-long play to secure a win over Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey will track the biggest betting storylines every Saturday of the college football season.

On the 10-year anniversary of the “Kick Six” that lifted Auburn to a thrilling victory over Alabama in the Iron Bowl, the Crimson Tide stunned the Tigers on fourth-and-31 on Saturday.

Alabama trailed Auburn 24-20 and faced fourth-and-goal at the Tigers’ 31-yard line in the final minute when Isaiah Bond caught a touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe in the corner of the end zone with 32 seconds left to give the Crimson Tide a 27-24 victory.

Alabama didn’t cover as a 13½-point favorite, but the dramatic win bailed out a Caesars Sportsbook bettor who wagered $87,000 to win $13,384.62 on the Crimson Tide on the money line (-650).

Alabama had first-and-goal at the Auburn 7 before it lost 18 yards on a bad snap and was pushed back five more yards following an illegal downfield pass on third down after Milroe crossed the line of scrimmage.

A muffed punt gave the Tide the ball on the Auburn 20 with 4:48 left. Milroe was stopped a yard shy of the first down on third-and-20. But Roydell Williams took a pitch and converted the fourth down to set up the winning score at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Kick Six was the final play of the 2013 Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare. The game was tied 28-28 when Alabama’s potential game-winning 57-yard field goal was short, allowing Auburn’s Chris Davis to catch the ball. Davis returned the kick for the winning score to deny the two-time defending national champions a berth in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

Alabama’s improbable fourth-and-31 conversion will keep its playoff hopes intact, as it will face two-time defending national champion Georgia in next week’s SEC title game. Georgia is a 5-point favorite at Caesars.

Rebels’ run ends

UNLV entered Saturday’s regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium with the best spread record in college football at 10-1 ATS. That run came to an end as the Rebels (9-3), who closed as 1-point favorites, lost 37-31 to San Jose State.

San Jose State jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never trailed. UNLV cut the deficit to 20-17 after scoring a TD on its opening possession of the second half. But the Spartans answered with a TD and stayed ahead by double digits until the Rebels scored a TD with 1:27 left for the final margin.

UNLV, San Jose State and Boise State finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Mountain West. Computer rankings will determine which two teams will play in next week’s conference championship game.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on X.

MOST READ
1
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
2
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
3
LETTER: A clear choice in the 2024 election
LETTER: A clear choice in the 2024 election
4
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
20 things to do this holiday season around Las Vegas Valley
5
‘A good man’: Wife says man slain in parking lot had done contract work for CIA
‘A good man’: Wife says man slain in parking lot had done contract work for CIA
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu ...
NFL betting trends — Week 12: Edge for Chiefs-Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
UNLV continues to be cash cow for bettors; costly loss for Auburn
UNLV continues to be cash cow for bettors; costly loss for Auburn
Washington bettors dealt brutal beat; historic total not low enough
Washington bettors dealt brutal beat; historic total not low enough
UNLV’s 5-game winning streak ends amid turnovers, dropped TD
UNLV’s 5-game winning streak ends amid turnovers, dropped TD
State football roundup: Legacy wins 5A Division III title
State football roundup: Legacy wins 5A Division III title
‘On to the next’: UNLV wins again, sets up clash for 1st place — PHOTOS
‘On to the next’: UNLV wins again, sets up clash for 1st place — PHOTOS
UNLV trounces Lobos, clinches 1st winning season since 2013 — PHOTOS
UNLV trounces Lobos, clinches 1st winning season since 2013 — PHOTOS