‘All others’ is 6-5 choice in first round of Kentucky Derby futures betting

Find out which other horses the early bird wagerers liked in the first Derby futures pool offered by Churchill Downs and which horse is most intriguing based on the betting patterns.

If I ever get lucky enough to realize my dream of owning a horse with potential to run in the Kentucky Derby, I’m going to name him All Others.

That way I could brag that I owned the early favorite for the Derby. And given the growing popularity of the Run for the Roses, I’d also be able create chaos at betting windows around the planet.

That’s because “all others” in terms of Derby futures betting refers to all of the soon to be 3-year-old thoroughbreds that aren’t among the 23 named betting interests in the pool offered by Churchill Downs. For next year’s race, that means you’d potentially have thousands of runners in your corner, depending on how many of the approximately 20,850 thoroughbreds bred in North America in 2015 are still racing at this point in their careers.

Bets on “all others,” also known as the field, have performed fairly well over the 19 years that Churchill has offered Derby future wagering, winning nine times, according to statistics compiled by the Downey Profile. A $2 win wager each year over that span would have yielded a profit of $18.40.

The bad news is that the payoff has steadily declined in recent years to where there’s not really any value to be found there. This year, for example, bettors pushed “all others” down to 6-5, meaning you’d be wagering $2 to win $4.40 by betting that none of the 23 colts who have shown the most promise early in their racing careers will win the race.

Meanwhile, bettors who ignored my advice and put money down in the first Churchill Downs futures pool, which took bets from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, made Bolt d’Oro the choice among named entries, at 7-1. That matches my assessment that trouble cost the favorite a win in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, when he finished third behind Good Magic (second in the futures pool at 11-1) and Solomini (a generous 22-1 in round one). They also made Bolt d’Oro’s sire, Medaglia d’Oro, the 5-1 co-favorite with “all others” in the new Derby future sire pool, which invites bettors to wager on which horse will sire the Derby winner.

Probably the most interesting horse in the first futures pool is the Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie, who was bet heavily to finish as the third choice at 12-1. The son of Street Sense has raced only once, on Oct. 28, when he manhandled what appeared to be a strong maiden special weight field at Santa Anita. Definitely a horse to watch when he surfaces next.

Ellis Starr’s Cigar Mile analysis The 29th running of the Grade 1, $750,000 Cigar Mile Handicap is a race with a tremendously talented field of 10. Tom’s Ready runs his best races at one mile or less and preferably around one turn. All five of his career wins have come at the distance of a mile or at seven furlongs, including a career best effort in the Bold Ruler Handicap last month at Belmont Park in which Tom’s Ready earned a 122 Equibase Speed Figure. Americanize ships in from California on the heels of a pair of very strong wins since adding blinkers. Americanize earned a career best 123 figure in his last start, the Damascus Stakes on Nov. 3, and that effort stacks up very nicely with the top contenders in this field. Beasley finished third in the Bold Ruler last month, just three-quarters of a length behind Tom’s Ready. Considering he is just a 3-year-old, Beasley has more improving to do and he should get a great trip stalking the pace-setters in the Cigar. Ellis Starr is the national racing analyst for Equibase. Visit the Equibase website for more on the race or to purchase handicapping products.