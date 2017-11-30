ad-fullscreen
‘All others’ is 6-5 choice in first round of Kentucky Derby futures betting

By Mike Brunker Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2017 - 12:08 pm
 

If I ever get lucky enough to realize my dream of owning a horse with potential to run in the Kentucky Derby, I’m going to name him All Others.

That way I could brag that I owned the early favorite for the Derby. And given the growing popularity of the Run for the Roses, I’d also be able create chaos at betting windows around the planet.

That’s because “all others” in terms of Derby futures betting refers to all of the soon to be 3-year-old thoroughbreds that aren’t among the 23 named betting interests in the pool offered by Churchill Downs. For next year’s race, that means you’d potentially have thousands of runners in your corner, depending on how many of the approximately 20,850 thoroughbreds bred in North America in 2015 are still racing at this point in their careers.

Bets on “all others,” also known as the field, have performed fairly well over the 19 years that Churchill has offered Derby future wagering, winning nine times, according to statistics compiled by the Downey Profile. A $2 win wager each year over that span would have yielded a profit of $18.40.

The bad news is that the payoff has steadily declined in recent years to where there’s not really any value to be found there. This year, for example, bettors pushed “all others” down to 6-5, meaning you’d be wagering $2 to win $4.40 by betting that none of the 23 colts who have shown the most promise early in their racing careers will win the race.

Meanwhile, bettors who ignored my advice and put money down in the first Churchill Downs futures pool, which took bets from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday, made Bolt d’Oro the choice among named entries, at 7-1. That matches my assessment that trouble cost the favorite a win in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, when he finished third behind Good Magic (second in the futures pool at 11-1) and Solomini (a generous 22-1 in round one). They also made Bolt d’Oro’s sire, Medaglia d’Oro, the 5-1 co-favorite with “all others” in the new Derby future sire pool, which invites bettors to wager on which horse will sire the Derby winner.

Probably the most interesting horse in the first futures pool is the Bob Baffert-trained McKinzie, who was bet heavily to finish as the third choice at 12-1. The son of Street Sense has raced only once, on Oct. 28, when he manhandled what appeared to be a strong maiden special weight field at Santa Anita. Definitely a horse to watch when he surfaces next.

#RJhorseracing feature races

The #RJhorseracing handicapping corps is back in action this week to solve two marquee races on Saturday’s card at Aqueduct — the $250,000 Remsen Stakes (Gr. 2), featuring 2-year-olds who may contend for next year’s Kentucky Derby, and the $750,000 Cigar Mile (Gr. 1) for top performers 3-year-olds and older.

Check back later Thursday to see how our crew sizes up these challenging betting races.

Or better yet, take a crack at solving them yourself. Get free past performances (courtesy of Equibase) for both races at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, then select your top 3 horses and submit with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing) by 5 p.m. and you’ll be eligible for a fabulous prize — Review-Journal breath mints —if I feature your comment in Friday’s newspaper column.

It’s that simple. Fun, too!

Contact Mike Brunker at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

