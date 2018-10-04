All signs point to Patriots to cover against Colts on ‘TNF’

New England is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 games as a double-digit home favorite and 8-1 ATS in its past nine home games, winning by an average margin of 16.2 points.

The Colts are in a tough spot and the Patriots are in a sweet spot entering their “Thursday Night Football” game in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“There’s no better spot in football history than (New England’s) spot on Thursday night,” Westgate sports book manager Ed Salmons said. “The Colts played essentially a full five-quarter football game (in Sunday’s 37-34 overtime loss) against the Texans.

“When teams have had to play the following Sunday after an overtime game this season, it’s been a disaster. Now the Colts have to play on Thursday night and travel.”

William Hill sports book director Nick Bogdanovich agrees that it appears to be the perfect situation for New England, a consensus 10½-point favorite over Indianapolis.

“The Colts’ best player is out in T.Y. Hilton, and they just played five quarters in a crazy game,” he said. “Now they’ve got to go on the road for a Thursday night game. New England played at home last week, so they didn’t have to travel. And (Julian) Edelman’s back.

“Yet the sharps took 11 and 10½ with the Colts. I didn’t understand the move. I think the public is right on this one. It’s definitely a public game. They’re all over the Patriots on straight bets, teasers, money line and parlays.”

The Patriots (2-2) are coming off a 38-7 win over the Dolphins. According to OddsShark, New England is 10-1 ATS in its last 11 spots as a double-digit home favorite and 8-1 ATS in its past nine home games, winning by an average margin of 16.2 points. The Patriots also are riding a 16-2 cover streak in the second of back-to-back home games.

The total is 50.

