109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Betting

American League, National League MVP, Cy Young odds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2020 - 4:56 pm
 

Opening day is a week away. Here are the odds (up to 25-1) at MGM Resorts sportsbook to win the American League and National League MVP and Cy Young awards.

MVP

American League

Mike Trout +130

Aaron Judge +850

Francisco Lindor 11-1

Gleyber Torres 15-1

Anthony Rendon 16-1

Alex Bregman 20-1

Matt Chapman 20-1

Josh Donaldson 22-1

George Springer 25-1

National League

Mookie Betts 5-1

Ronald Acuna Jr. 6-1

Christian Yelich 7-1

Cody Bellinger 8-1

Juan Soto 11-1

Nolan Arenado 16-1

Fernando Tatis Jr. 20-1

Bryce Harper 20-1

Manny Machado 20-1

Javier Baez 25-1

Kris Bryant 25-1

Freddie Freeman 25-1

Ketel Marte 25-1

Cy Young

American League

Gerrit Cole +265

Justin Verlander 6-1

Mike Clevinger 10-1

Blake Snell 11-1

Charlie Morton 11-1

Shane Bieber 11-1

Tyler Glasnow 12-1

Lucas Giolito 18-1

Carlos Carrasco 20-1

Zack Greinke 25-1

Corey Kluber 25-1

Jose Berrios 25-1

Hyun-Jin Ryu 25-1

National League

Jacob deGrom +280

Max Scherzer +450

Jack Flaherty 8-1

Walker Buehler 10-1

Stephen Strasburg 11-1

Clayton Kershaw 12-1

Luis Castillo 20-1

Patrick Corbin 25-1

Yu Darvish 25-1

Aaron Nola 25-1

Trevor Bauer 25-1

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
2
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
Clark County, Nevada set COVID-19 case records; state in ‘red zone’
3
Father arrested in street racing crash that left baby dead in Las Vegas
Father arrested in street racing crash that left baby dead in Las Vegas
4
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
Las Vegas casinos modifying smoking policies amid pandemic
5
Statue of Liberty sports face mask on Las Vegas Strip
Statue of Liberty sports face mask on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
THE LATEST
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper bats as Andrew Knapp catches during an intrasquad baseball ...
NL East betting preview capsules
By / RJ

A tight race is expected between the top four teams in the division — the Braves, Nationals, Mets and Phillies. The Marlins are another matter.

Bryson DeChambeau hits on the first tee during the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pro-Am ...
Best bets for PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament
By / RJ

Golf handicapper Wes Reynolds (@WesReynolds1) and Westgate golf oddsmaker Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) shared their selections for this week’s PGA Tour stop at Muirfield Village.

Calvin Kattar, left, celebrates after defeating Andre Fili in the featherweight bout during UFC ...
Best bets for UFC on ESPN 13
By / RJ

Handicapper Lou Finocchiaro is targeting two underdogs and one favorite on the UFC card Wednesday at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.