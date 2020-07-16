American League, National League MVP, Cy Young odds
Mike Trout is the +130 favorite at MGM Resorts sportsbook to repeat as AL MVP, and Mookie Betts is the 5-1 favorite to win the NL MVP in his first season with the Dodgers.
Opening day is a week away. Here are the odds (up to 25-1) at MGM Resorts sportsbook to win the American League and National League MVP and Cy Young awards.
MVP
American League
Mike Trout +130
Aaron Judge +850
Francisco Lindor 11-1
Gleyber Torres 15-1
Anthony Rendon 16-1
Alex Bregman 20-1
Matt Chapman 20-1
Josh Donaldson 22-1
George Springer 25-1
National League
Mookie Betts 5-1
Ronald Acuna Jr. 6-1
Christian Yelich 7-1
Cody Bellinger 8-1
Juan Soto 11-1
Nolan Arenado 16-1
Fernando Tatis Jr. 20-1
Bryce Harper 20-1
Manny Machado 20-1
Javier Baez 25-1
Kris Bryant 25-1
Freddie Freeman 25-1
Ketel Marte 25-1
Cy Young
American League
Gerrit Cole +265
Justin Verlander 6-1
Mike Clevinger 10-1
Blake Snell 11-1
Charlie Morton 11-1
Shane Bieber 11-1
Tyler Glasnow 12-1
Lucas Giolito 18-1
Carlos Carrasco 20-1
Zack Greinke 25-1
Corey Kluber 25-1
Jose Berrios 25-1
Hyun-Jin Ryu 25-1
National League
Jacob deGrom +280
Max Scherzer +450
Jack Flaherty 8-1
Walker Buehler 10-1
Stephen Strasburg 11-1
Clayton Kershaw 12-1
Luis Castillo 20-1
Patrick Corbin 25-1
Yu Darvish 25-1
Aaron Nola 25-1
Trevor Bauer 25-1
Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.