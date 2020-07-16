American League, National League MVP, Cy Young odds

In this Sunday, July 12, 2020, file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole follows through on a pitch during an intrasquad baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York. On Thursday, July 23, the Yankees play at the Washongton Nationals. Juan Soto and Washington open their title defense after winning the World Series for the first time in franchise history. Gerrit Cole is hoping to lead New York to its 28th championship after the ace right-hander signed a blockbuster deal with the Yankees in free agency.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)