Andrew Luck, Colts should continue mastery of Titans

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has won all 10 of his career starts against the Titans, including a 38-10 home victory Nov. 18, and has led the Colts to wins in eight of their past nine games.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck should be confident entering Indianapolis’ regular-season finale at Tennessee.

Luck has won all 10 of his career starts against the Titans, including a 38-10 home victory Nov. 18, and has led the Colts to wins in eight of their past nine games for a 9-6 record.

The winner of Sunday’s showdown, which has been flexed to “Sunday Night Football,” is in the NFL playoffs, and the loser is out.

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota was knocked out of the first meeting with an elbow injury and is questionable for Sunday’s game with a neck stinger suffered in last week’s win over the Redskins.

Mariota, who has taken the seventh-most sacks (42) in the league, is expected to play, but we’ll back Indianapolis as a 3-point favorite behind Luck.

The former Stanford star has put together a career year after missing the 2017 season with a shoulder injury. He’s second in the NFL in touchdown passes with 36 and has set career highs in completion percentage (67.2) and quarterback rating (98.0).

He carved up Tennessee’s defense for 297 yards and three TDs in the first meeting while completing 23 of 29 passes and should have time to do it again with a playoff berth on the line. Luck has taken only 17 sacks this season, and the Titans lost Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey to a knee injury against Washington.

Four more plays (home team in CAPS)

VIKINGS (-4½) over Bears: The situation is simple for Minnesota. Win and it’s in the playoffs, where it probably will face Chicago in the first round. The Bears could claim the No. 2 seed if the Rams lose to the 49ers, but that’s an unlikely scenario. We expect Chicago to take its foot off the gas against a Vikings team that has rounded into form with wins and covers in its past two games. Minnesota leads the league in sacks with 50 and has the No. 1 third-down defense and red-zone defense. The Vikings are 5-1 ATS in the past six meetings with the Bears and are 10-5 ATS in the last 15 meetings in Minnesota.

Eagles (-6½) over REDSKINS: Philadelphia still can make the playoffs with a win and Minnesota loss. The Eagles have won two straight behind Nick Foles, who threw for a franchise-record 471 yards in last week’s win over the Texans. Philadelphia has won and covered the past three meetings against injury-ravaged Washington, beating it 28-13 on Dec. 3. Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson will make his third start after throwing for 153 yards, a TD and two interceptions in last week’s loss at Tennessee.

BILLS (-5½) over Dolphins: Miami doesn’t fare well in frigid December games in the Northeast, where the forecast calls for temperatures in the 20s at kickoff. The Dolphins are 6-14 ATS in their past 20 games at Buffalo and are 2-5 ATS on the road this season. The Bills outgained Miami by 240 yards in their first meeting, but were undone by three turnovers in a 21-17 loss.

Browns (+6) over RAVENS: Baltimore can clinch a playoff spot with a win in its season finale at home. But it won’t be easy against a Cleveland team that has won five of six games behind quarterback Baker Mayfield and interim coach Gregg Williams and beat the Ravens 12-9 on Oct. 7. The Browns (7-7-1) can clinch their first winning season since 2007.

Last week: 5-0 against the spread

Season: 43-34-3

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.