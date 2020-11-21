Andy Reid’s teams are great bet after bye; Chiefs visit Raiders

Kansas City is a consensus 8-point favorite over Las Vegas after the line opened at 6½. The number was as high as 9 on Saturday before ticking down to 7½ at several books.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, walks the sideline in the second quarter during an NFL football game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Mo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It’s that time of year again when bettors load up on Andy Reid’s team after a bye.

The Chiefs coach is 18-3 straight up and 14-7 against the spread after a bye in his 22-year NFL coaching career. Including the playoffs, Reid’s teams are 23-5 straight up and 20-8 ATS after byes.

Kansas City is a consensus 8-point favorite over the Raiders after the line opened at 6½ at multiple Las Vegas sportsbooks. The number climbed as high as 9 on Saturday afternoon before ticking back down to 7½ at several spots.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw wagered on the Chiefs -6½ in the rematch of Las Vegas’ 40-32 win Oct. 11 at Arrowhead Stadium. He’s aware of Reid’s impressive trend, but said the main reason he backed Kansas City is because the Raiders had 11 players on the COVID-19 reserve list this past week, including 10 on defense.

All except defensive end Clelin Ferrell and linebacker Cory Littleton are on track to play on “Sunday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium after not practicing all week.

“The fact that their defense had all those guys out and weren’t able to practice is going to really hinder them, because you really have to prepare for the Chiefs,” Whitelaw said. “Even if they play, that will put them at a huge disadvantage.

“And the Raiders beat them in Kansas City, so it’s a reverse. I like to bet on a team that lost at home (to a division foe) and is going on the road. Not that the Chiefs need motivation. They can pretty much wrap up the division if they beat the Raiders.”

With the line past the key number of 7, Whitelaw said bettors might want to take the Chiefs in a teaser.

“I wouldn’t lay more than 7,” he said.

No sharp action has been reported on the game. The line was taken off the board this past week when the Raiders’ defensive players were placed on the COVID list.

“If there is a sharp side, I haven’t seen it,” The Mirage sportsbook manager Scott Shelton said. “The line opened 7 (at BetMGM) and actually went down to 6 before rocketing up to 8 due to the COVID issues.”

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said his book will need the Raiders.

“Now that New England has fallen by the wayside, Kansas City is definitely the public’s favorite team,” he said.

Circa Sports also is heavy on the Chiefs.

“We are seeing some public support for the Raiders,” Circa sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said. “But the big bets from the public are on the Chiefs, especially on the money line and teasers.”

Both teams are 6-3 ATS. Las Vegas has a 6-2-1 over-under record, and Kansas City has gone under in five of its nine games.

The consensus total is 57 after it opened at 55 at William Hill.

“I don’t know whether I consider the Raiders an over team or under team,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “I do know that this total went up because all their defensive players are on the COVID list, and they figured that Kansas City will go through them like a hot knife through butter.

“The Raiders will have to be more aggressive against the Chiefs, for sure. But, hey, (quarterback Derek) Carr and them put 40 on them in Kansas City, so they’ll be confident.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.